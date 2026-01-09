We were expecting the new Toyota MR2 to be revealed at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, but sadly that didn’t happen. As consolation prizes go, however, this even more hardcore, super-limited edition version of the ferocious Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch isn’t bad.

The new GR Yaris Morizo RR is the brainchild of Toyota’s chairman and ‘master driver’ Akio Toyoda, who has been racing under the alias Morizo since 2009. He was also one of the test drivers of the GR Yaris during its development, and competed in the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours with Toyota Gazoo Rookie Racing (TGRR).

The No109 GR Yaris the TGRR team entered finished the race, with Toyoda himself completing 15 laps of the ‘Green Hell’ – more than he was supposed to do. This experience inspired the creation of the GR Yaris Morizo RR, with the big boss providing his own insights.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For starters, the electric power-steering has been retuned and the suspension optimised to keep the tyres in firm contact with the road, including on uneven surfaces like those found at the Nürburgring, according to Toyota – a description that also suits UK roads pretty well, we think.

The result is, we’re told, “performance that allows for stress-free everyday driving while maintaining sporty performance”.