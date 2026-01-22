This is the new and rather snappily named Toyota GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition.

The name gives the game away somewhat but if you hadn’t heard, Ogier secured his ninth WRC title in 2025, tying the all-time record with fellow Frenchman (and namesake) Sébastien Loeb.

Available initially on the Japanese market, 100 units of the special edition GR Yaris will be made with prospective customers having to go through a lottery for the chance to buy one. Toyota says 100 more units will be made for ‘certain European markets’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but considering the rarity we expect a significant increase over the standard GR Yaris’ £46,045 price tag. If that’s a little steep for you then check out used examples of the GR Yaris on the Auto Express Buy a Car service where you’ll find examples from under £25,000.

So what’s new on the Toyota GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition? Well, it gains the GR Yaris’ Aero Performance Package that was launched in 2025. This means a new, adjustable rear wing, bonnet scoop, lip spoiler, wheel arch vents and even fuel tank covers to promote smoother underfloor air flow. The special edition GR Yaris also comes in new ‘Black Gravite’ matte paint with blue brake calipers and a tricolor within the grille.

Power is unchanged so there’s still a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder making 276bhp and 390Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds and 143mph top speed. There is a new “SEB” driving mode that Toyota says was developed with Ogier, replacing “Track” mode. It redistributes torque to 40:60 front and rear to “enable vehicle control through rear-wheel driving” according to Toyota.

The new driving mode and exterior tweaks are joined by some interior changes as well. There’s a slightly smaller steering wheel with the GR Yaris Rally2 rally car influencing the revised arrangement of buttons. The handbrake lever is leather-wrapped and mounted upright, to make those rally-style handbrake operations that much easier.

This isn’t the first time Ogier has had a GR Yaris special named in his honour. Revealed in 2024, the GR Yaris Ogier Edition commemorated Sébastien Ogier’s WRC titles in 2020 and 2021, while there was also the Rovanperä Edition for Kalle Rovanperä’s WRC titles in 2022 and 2023.

Quite a few famous drivers have had special editions named after them, but not many can claim to have two versions of the same car. Of course, Sebastien Ogier isn’t like most rally drivers. He’s one of only two drivers to win the championship for three different manufacturers (the other being Juha Kankkunen) and is second on the list of all-time rally wins with 67.

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...