Car Deal of the Day: buy any new Vauxhall, get 50,000 free Tesco Clubcard points

50,000 Clubcard points equates to £500 of groceries

Or £1,000 to spend with Clubcard rewards partners

Plus one year of free charging at Tesco supermarkets

Times are hard, and a lot of people are having to carefully balance their food budget and costs of running a car. But Vauxhall is offering a novel solution to reducing that headache, as anyone purchasing a new car from one of its UK retailers will be given 50,000 free Tesco Clubcard points.

That translates to £500 worth of free groceries at Tesco, or £1,000 to spend with Clubcard Reward Partners like Pizza Express. However you slice it, even with the rising cost of dough, that’s a lot of pepperoni.

Vauxhall is also offering one year free charging at Tesco stores for those who buy one of their EVs. The supermarket chain has a total of 2,700 charge points across 619 stores in the country, making it the biggest charging network of any retailer in the UK. The network includes a mixture of 7kW, 22kW, 50kW and 75kW charging stations.

“We are dedicated to helping drivers make the switch to electric and we hope this offering, along with our latest PCP offers on the new Corsa Electric Yes Edition and Mokka Electric Griffin will support even more motorists wanting to take the leap and experience the advantages of EVs for themselves,” says Vauxhall’s managing director James Taylor.