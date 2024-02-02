Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra is a stylish family hatch for just £238 per month

Stylish

Spacious

£238 per month

Now in its eighth generation, the Vauxhall Astra has been a hugely successful model here in the UK throughout its 44-year history and the latest one is the best of the lot with a refreshed exterior design and real premium feel to the interior. This deal found on leasing.com also means you can grab a well-equipped one for only £238 a month.

A Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement over a two year term, this deal requires an initial deposit of £2,347 and then 23 monthly payments of £238. The fixed annual mileage agreement is 5,000 miles per year, but you are able to increase this to 10,000 miles at a cost of £24 per month.

What we like about this leasing deal is that it’s based on the sporty GS Line, which means there’s a set of smart black 17-inch alloys wheels, tinted windows, black exterior trim and black badging to go with the current Astra’s bold styling which helps it stand out in the family hatchback segment.

It’s also well-equipped with twin 10-inch screens on the dash with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera and keyless go. Most importantly for families, it’s roomy inside and the boot offers a generous 422-litre capacity.

The 128bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged engine feels punchy enough, but the Astra really delivers when it comes to refinement. With a combined efficiency figure of 52mpg, the Vauxhall is pretty frugal as well.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Vauxhall Astra Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...