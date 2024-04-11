Car Deal of the Day: practical Vauxhall Astra Sport Tourer estate for under £200 a month

Handsome-looking estate car

Smart cabin with 597-litre boot

£197 a month with £2,366 initial payment

The eight-generation Vauxhall Astra hatchback is quite the looker, features a smart cabin with lots of technology, and drives well. Boot space is pretty generous too, but if your lifestyle needs a bigger trunk for all your junk, then this deal we found for the Astra Sport Tourer estate might be just the ticket.

VIP Gateway are currently offering Vauxhall’s handsome-looking estate car on an 18-month lease for £197 a month, if you’re willing to fork over an initial payment of £2,366. That’s a sizable amount for such a short lease, however, the deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 8,000 miles per year, rather than the 5,000 miles you normally get as standard.

If the initial payment is too high, you can decrease it to £1,979 and that only brings the monthly payments up to £219.

The Astra estate’s 597-litre boot is on par with most of its rivals, plus 40/20/40 split folding rear seats offer great flexibility when you’ve got to load longer items like bicycles. There’s also two sets of ISOFIX points on the rear seats for those with young children.

This particular Astra Sport Tourer comes in GS trim which gives it a sporty look courtesy of unique front and rear bumpers, black exterior trim, 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, black badging and a black roof. Meanwhile, kit onboard includes dual 10-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 360-degree parking camera system, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

Under the bonnet of this model is the base 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 128bhp and can return roughly 50mpg. The motor is refined around town, with the six-speed manual transmission helping here too, but the Astra also feels adept on a twisty B-road.

Check out the Vauxhall Astra Sport Tourer Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..