Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: practical Vauxhall Astra Sport Tourer estate for under £200 a month

If a family hatchback isn’t quite practical enough for you, then our Car Deal of the Day for 11 April might be the solution

by: Ellis Hyde
11 Apr 2024
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer front cornering
  • Handsome-looking estate car
  • Smart cabin with 597-litre boot 
  • £197 a month with £2,366 initial payment

The eight-generation Vauxhall Astra hatchback is quite the looker, features a smart cabin with lots of technology, and drives well. Boot space is pretty generous too, but if your lifestyle needs a bigger trunk for all your junk, then this deal we found for the Astra Sport Tourer estate might be just the ticket. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

VIP Gateway are currently offering Vauxhall’s handsome-looking estate car on an 18-month lease for £197 a month, if you’re willing to fork over an initial payment of £2,366. That’s a sizable amount for such a short lease, however, the deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 8,000 miles per year, rather than the 5,000 miles you normally get as standard. 

If the initial payment is too high, you can decrease it to £1,979 and that only brings the monthly payments up to £219. 

The Astra estate’s 597-litre boot is on par with most of its rivals, plus 40/20/40 split folding rear seats offer great flexibility when you’ve got to load longer items like bicycles. There’s also two sets of ISOFIX points on the rear seats for those with young children.

This particular Astra Sport Tourer comes in GS trim which gives it a sporty look courtesy of unique front and rear bumpers, black exterior trim, 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, black badging and a black roof. Meanwhile, kit onboard includes dual 10-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 360-degree parking camera system, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

Under the bonnet of this model is the base 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 128bhp and can return roughly 50mpg. The motor is refined around town, with the six-speed manual transmission helping here too, but the Astra also feels adept on a twisty B-road.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Vauxhall Astra Sport Tourer Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 2008 is a steal at an incredible £142 a month
Peugeot 2008 facelift - full front
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 2008 is a steal at an incredible £142 a month

Buyers can snap up the Peugeot 2008 small SUV at a bargain price; it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 10 April at just £142 a month
10 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Clio is a top class supermini for £171 a month
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Clio is a top class supermini for £171 a month

The recently updated Clio remains a superb choice in the supermini segment and looks great value on this lease - making it our Deal of the Day for 9 A…
9 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: our perfect-spec Hyundai Kona Electric for a remarkable £260 a month
Honda e:Ny1 vs Hyundai Kona Electric - Hyundai Kona Electric front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: our perfect-spec Hyundai Kona Electric for a remarkable £260 a month

Our reigning Car of the Year for much less than we’ve ever seen it before is the Car Deal of the Day for 8 April
8 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: KGM Tivoli at £194 a month one of brand’s many enticing spring offers
KG Mobility Tivoli
News

Car Deal of the Day: KGM Tivoli at £194 a month one of brand’s many enticing spring offers

The brand formerly known as SsangYong has laid out some amazing offers, including a Tivoli one that's our Deal of the Day for Saturday 6 April
6 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals
Vauxhall Frontera - front
News

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals

Vauxhall’s value-focused Frontera SUV will replace the Crossland with ICE and EV powertrains
9 Apr 2024
‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’
Opinion - Triumph
Opinion

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’

Mike Rutherford thinks there needs to be more British car companies selling sensibly priced cars on the world stage
7 Apr 2024
Fisker Ocean prices slashed by up to £15,000, but aftersales support ‘not guaranteed’
Fisker Ocean UK - front action
News

Fisker Ocean prices slashed by up to £15,000, but aftersales support ‘not guaranteed’

The starting price for already-built Fisker Ocean models is now £30,900 as the EV maker struggles to secure fresh investment
9 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content