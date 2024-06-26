Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: £184 per month for a £40k Vauxhall Astra Electric is a steal

A well-equipped pure-electric family hatchback for well under £200 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 June

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Jun 2024
Vauxhall Astra Electric - front cornering
  • Refined EV is great on the motorway
  • Lots of standard kit and 352-litre boot
  • £184 a month with £1,963 initial payment

We’ve criticised the Vauxhall Astra Electric for being too expensive on more than one occasion. As we noted in our recent twin test against the Cupra Born, the merits of Vauxhall’s pure-electric family hatchback aren’t enough to make us overlook the high price tag. However that’s not an issue right now, because our parent company Carwow is offering the £40,000 Astra Electric for just £184 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a two-year lease deal on the Astra Electric in mid-range GS trim, with an initial payment of £1,963 followed by monthly payments of £184. What makes that price even more attractive is a pure-petrol Astra in the same trim and on the same lease terms currently costs £173 per month through Carwow.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute or those who primarily uses their car to drive around town. If you do more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs just £22 extra per month.

The smart, understated styling doesn’t make any kind of grand statement that this is an EV, as the Astra Electric looks identical to petrol-powered versions of the Vauxhall Astra. Meanwhile the interior is functional if a little boring, there’s plenty of space in the back seats for even taller adults to get comfortable and the 352-litre boot is decent.

GS trim provides more than enough kit, including dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera setup, keyless entry and start, LED headlights and a suite of driver assistance and safety systems including traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness monitoring.

The Vauxhall Astra Electric features a 54kWh battery that offers an official range of 259 miles, and 0-62mph takes a respectable 9.2 seconds thanks to the 154bhp electric motor onboard. During our testing, we found the Astra Electric to be a comfortable and refined motorway cruiser, while its turning circle and quick steering help when driving around town. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Vauxhall Astra Electric Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

