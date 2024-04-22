Car Deal of the Day: ever-popular Vauxhall Corsa for only £167 a month

The Vauxhall Corsa is regularly near the top of Britain’s best-selling car list and for just £167 a month you can find out why. This personal contract hire agreement from leasing.com allows you to get the recently updated Corsa on your drive and it’s in stock, too, so there’s no long factory wait either.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal is based over a three-year period and requires a £1,811 initial deposit. There’s an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles but should you wish to extend this to 8,000 miles there’ll be an extra £21 a month to pay.

One of the best superminis around, the Vauxhall Corsa combines genuine refinement, a composed driving experience and plenty of kit to make for a strong family car package. This model we’ve chosen is the 1.2 Turbo in range-topping Ultimate trim.

The Ultimate gets a 10-inch central touchscreen screen and seven-inch driver’s display as standard, featuring Vauxhall's simple-to-use infotainment system. There’s also Alcantar-trimmed heated seats up front with a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and lane positioning assist.

Along with the new ‘Vizor’ style front-end Vauxhall is championing across its range right now, there’s LED pixel matrix headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lights.

The 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder puts out 99bhp and 205Nm of torque for a decent 9.9-second 0-62mph time and on the road you’ll never feel like you’re struggling for grunt. It’s frugal as well, with our experience with the car suggesting that the 53.3mpg official economy figure is pretty realistic.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Vauxhall Corsa Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…