Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric for a ridiculously cheap £178 per month!

It might not be the most exciting electric car we’ve ever tested, but the Vauxhall Corsa Electric offers understated looks, a usable real-world range and zippy performance, which is ideal for cutting a rug on tight city streets. Plus, it’s currently available for the ridiculously low price of £178 per month!

We sourced this sensational deal from our parent company Carwow, which is currently listing the Corsa Electric on a three-year lease for £187 per month with an initial payment of £1,879.

The deal includes a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should be plenty for anyone who mainly drives their car around town. But it can be increased to 8,000 miles per year for an additional £12 per month and £122 extra towards that first payment.

The reason why this Corsa Electric deal is so cheap is because it’s a pre-facelift model, which means it doesn’t get the sharp design of newer cars, or their standard-fit 10-inch touchscreen. However, this pre-registered Corsa Electric in GS trim still comes with a decent amount of standard kit, including LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument display, a seven-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, lane departure warning and cruise control, among other safety systems.

Meanwhile the Corsa Electric’s 50kWh battery offers up to 222 miles of range, and its front-mounted electric motor produces 134bhp and 260Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes 8.1 seconds but, more importantly when in town, 0-30mph feels very swift and fairly fun thanks to near-instant torque delivery from the e-motor.

There are also two strength levels for the regenerative braking system, with the stronger ‘B’ setting providing a decent amount of stopping power when you lift off the throttle. Plus, with a maximum charging speed of 100kW, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from most rapid chargers will take less than half an hour.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

