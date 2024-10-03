Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last

Our Deal of the Day for 3 October lets you get a fully loaded family SUV for well under £200 per month

By:Ellis Hyde
3 Oct 2024
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
  • Practical mid-size SUV in range-topping Ultimate trim
  • Efficient petrol engine offers up to 46.3mpg
  • £169 per month with £2,337 initial payment

The all-new Vauxhall Grandland went on sale earlier this year, meaning the first examples should start arriving shortly, and as a result there are lots of deals to be had on the outgoing version of the sensible, spacious family SUV while stocks last.

Our pick of the bunch is this two-year lease offer from Leasing Options available through our sister site Carwow, which gets you into a range-topping model in Ultimate trim for only £169 per month. The initial payment of £2,337 is pretty reasonable too, we think, and the annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles may be enough for some families. 

If you cover more miles ferrying your kids around, increasing the mileage allowance to 8,000 brings the monthly payments up to £194. Alternatively, three-year leasing deals for this top-spec Grandland are available from £198 per month.

The Grandland delivers a soothing ride and good levels of refinement at motorway speeds, while the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 128bhp – enough for 0-62mph in just over 10 seconds – and can return up to 46.3mpg, according to Vauxhall. It isn’t hugely exciting or engaging, but the Grandland is decent to drive and comfortable. 

Ultimate trim includes all the kit you’ll need or want, like matrix LED headlights, a 10-inch central touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-inch instrument display, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera with park assist, and six-way adjustable, heated Alcantara sports-style front seats, plus keyless go and a hands-free bootlid. Interior quality is solid, plus the Grandland offers a decent 514 litres of boot space.

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

