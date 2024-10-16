Car Deal of the Day: all-new Vauxhall Grandland for less than £250 per month

All-new mid-size SUV with efficient hybrid tech

Well equipped, sporty-looking GS model

£240 per month with £2,467 initial payment

The second-generation Vauxhall Grandland is so new that we only drove it for the first time a couple of weeks ago, but our sister site Carwow is already offering the hybrid version of the practical mid-size SUV for less than £250 per month.

This two-year lease deal for the brand-new model comes from Leasing Options via Carwow, and it requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,467, followed by monthly payments of £240. The deal includes the standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but that figure can be increased to 8,000 miles a year for less than £30 extra per month.

During our testing, we were most impressed with the amount of cabin and boot space on offer in the new Grandland. There’s no shortage of head or kneeroom in the back, plus two sets of ISOFIX child-seat mounting points, while the 550-litre boot is larger than in rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai or Peugeot 3008. And when you need more than that, the 40:20:40-split rear bench folds down to create 1,645 litres of space.

We think the new Grandland looks handsome and understated, but this particular model in GS trim features 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an illuminated front grille and Vauxhall ‘Griffin’ logo, and a contrasting black roof for a bit of extra style.

Meanwhile, the interior gets a 16-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus sat-nav, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charging pad, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control.

The Grandland’s mild-hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a single electric motor that’s integrated into its six-speed automatic transmission. There’s 134bhp on tap, which is enough for a family car this size, and allows for a leisurely 0-62mph sprint in 10.2 seconds. Vauxhall claims it can also return up to 51.4mpg.

