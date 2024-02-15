Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco

by: Richard Ingram
15 Feb 2024
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
  • Massive deposit contribution
  • Equivalent of 5,900 miles free charging
  • Choice of models

It appears manufacturers are already getting to grips with the Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which dictates that 22 per cent of new cars sold in 2024 must be electric. Our latest Car Deal of the Day from Vauxhall is evidence of this.

It is, in fact, a series of deals looking to tempt customers into Vauxhall’s range of electric cars. The maker was already offering a variety of hefty deposit contributions – figures that have now been bolstered by an extra £2,000 off, plus a year of free charging at Tesco supermarkets up and down the country.

That means you can now get a Vauxhall Mokka Electric from £349 per month with a £9,500 deposit contribution lowering the deposit to just over £2,000. The Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Astra Electric are cheaper still (both from £309 per month) though the manufacturer contributions are less significant. You’ll need to act fast, however, as the offers are only available until 29 February.

It’s worth noting that the headline prices on both the Mokka and Corsa relate to the less powerful (134bhp), smaller-battery (50kWh) models. Vauxhall recently introduced an uprated 154bhp motor and 54kWh battery, fitted to higher-spec versions of the compact EVs. The base Mokka will officially do up to 209 miles on a charge.

The Mokka Electric Design comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a rear-view camera. You also get 17-inch alloy wheels and rear parking sensors, as well as a suite of safety kit.

That £349 per month deal requires a £2,009 customer deposit, and you’ll be paying out over five years at 4.9 per cent APR. There’s a 6,000-mile annual limit, but that should be enough for most buyers planning to use their new EV for mostly local trips, plus the occasional longer journey.

To sweeten the deal, Vauxhall is also throwing-in one year’s free charging with every new EV. The offer, which grants customers credit at 619 Tesco stores and over 2,700 charge points across the country, translates to roughly 5,900 miles of free electricity. Vauxhall says the fixed value is accessed via the PodPoint app, and can be redeemed at Tesco’s 7kW, 22kW, 50kW and 75kW charge points.

As with all our deals of the day, this is a great deal on a car we’re happy to recommend and is chosen as a deal of the day by our team of independent experts. Terms and conditions will always apply, deals are subject to availability and prices are subject to change.

Check out the Vauxhall Mokka Electric Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the our team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

