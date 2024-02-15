Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Massive deposit contribution

It appears manufacturers are already getting to grips with the Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which dictates that 22 per cent of new cars sold in 2024 must be electric. Our latest Car Deal of the Day from Vauxhall is evidence of this.

It is, in fact, a series of deals looking to tempt customers into Vauxhall’s range of electric cars. The maker was already offering a variety of hefty deposit contributions – figures that have now been bolstered by an extra £2,000 off, plus a year of free charging at Tesco supermarkets up and down the country.

That means you can now get a Vauxhall Mokka Electric from £349 per month with a £9,500 deposit contribution lowering the deposit to just over £2,000. The Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Astra Electric are cheaper still (both from £309 per month) though the manufacturer contributions are less significant. You’ll need to act fast, however, as the offers are only available until 29 February.

It’s worth noting that the headline prices on both the Mokka and Corsa relate to the less powerful (134bhp), smaller-battery (50kWh) models. Vauxhall recently introduced an uprated 154bhp motor and 54kWh battery, fitted to higher-spec versions of the compact EVs. The base Mokka will officially do up to 209 miles on a charge.