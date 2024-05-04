Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a family-friendly EV for £191 a month

Instant electric power

Refinement

£191 per month

You might be surprised to learn that you can get a small SUV with all-electric power and a range of over 200 miles for only £191 a month - but that’s exactly what’s on the table with the Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

This deal we found on leasing.com is a personal contract hire agreement based over two years, with an initial deposit of £2,027. The annual mileage allowance is 5,000 miles, but if you want to extend this to 8,000 miles you’ll pay an extra £28 per month. It’s in stock too, so waiting times for this Mokka Electric will be minimal.

With a 50kWh battery, this Mokka Electric is good for 209 miles of range which is perfectly usable for most families - it can also recharge 10 to 80 per cent of its battery in 30 minutes. A 134bhp front-mounted electric motor delivers plenty of pep and the initial torque is handy around town.

Where the Mokka Electric bests its petrol Mokka alternatives is on refinement. The hushed powertrain is a joy and on a long trip the ride settles down well.

This Mokka Electric is the mid-range GS, meaning its well-equipped for a little SUV. There’s a 10-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless go, a reversing camera, tinted windows, alloy pedals and a leather steering wheel.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

