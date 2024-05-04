Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a family-friendly EV for £191 a month

Vauxhall’s Mokka Electric is a great all-round electric SUV - making it our Deal of the Day for 4 May

by: Alastair Crooks
4 May 2024
Vauxhall Mokka - front cornering
  • Instant electric power
  • Refinement
  • £191 per month

You might be surprised to learn that you can get a small SUV with all-electric power and a range of over 200 miles for only £191 a month - but that’s exactly what’s on the table with the Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

This deal we found on leasing.com is a personal contract hire agreement based over two years, with an initial deposit of £2,027. The annual mileage allowance is 5,000 miles, but if you want to extend this to 8,000 miles you’ll pay an extra £28 per month. It’s in stock too, so waiting times for this Mokka Electric will be minimal. 

With a 50kWh battery, this Mokka Electric is good for 209 miles of range which is perfectly usable for most families - it can also recharge 10 to 80 per cent of its battery in 30 minutes. A 134bhp front-mounted electric motor delivers plenty of pep and the initial torque is handy around town.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Where the Mokka Electric bests its petrol Mokka alternatives is on refinement. The hushed powertrain is a joy and on a long trip the ride settles down well.

This Mokka Electric is the mid-range GS, meaning its well-equipped for a little SUV. There’s a 10-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless go, a reversing camera, tinted windows, alloy pedals and a leather steering wheel.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Vauxhall Mokka Electric Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best 0% finance car deals 2024
Best 0% finance car deals - header image
Best cars & vans

Best 0% finance car deals 2024

Fancy a brand-new car but don’t like paying interest? Here are the best 0% PCP finance deals
3 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brand new, super chic MINI Cooper for less than £200 a month!
MINI Cooper - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, super chic MINI Cooper for less than £200 a month!

The latest iteration of Britain’s iconic supermini is is our Car Deal of the Day for 3 May
3 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: petrol-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid for £250 a month
Toyota Yaris Cross - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: petrol-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid for £250 a month

The effortlessly fuel efficient hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 2 May
2 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-30 EV is a cool, quirky electric runabout for £222 a month
Mazda MX-30 - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-30 EV is a cool, quirky electric runabout for £222 a month

The MX-30 feels like a premium offering and at this price, it qualifies as our Deal of the Day for 1 May
1 May 2024

Most Popular

New Kia Picanto facelift is still one of the cheapest cars on sale
Kia Picanto facelift - front
News

New Kia Picanto facelift is still one of the cheapest cars on sale

The facelifted Kia Picanto city car has arrived and starts at £15,595
1 May 2024
New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II: £50,000 sports truck hits UK streets
Toyota Hilux GR Sport II - front
News

New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II: £50,000 sports truck hits UK streets

Practicality and a sporty appeal are both on the agenda for Toyota’s new pick up truck
1 May 2024
Renault Symbioz 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Renault Symbioz - studio front
News

Renault Symbioz 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

The all-new Renault Symbioz family crossover should start from under £30,000 when order books open in July
2 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content