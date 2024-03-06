Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck for £265 a month

Plush cabin filled with tech

Alternative to large SUVs

£265 per month with £2,651 initial payment

Modern pick-up trucks are crammed with so much technology and their cabins are so plush that they can easily serve as replacements for large SUVs, as well as actual as tough workhorses. The new Volkswagen Amarok is a perfect example of this, but right now it’s available for a lot less than equally upmarket SUVs at £265 a month.

Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement on the top-of-the-range Volkswagen Amarok Aventura that requires an initial payment of £2,651 followed by monthly payments of £265. The deal also includes a very long annual mileage limit of 10,000 miles.

This is only a 12-month lease deal, which will not suit everyone, but we think it does offer an interesting opportunity to those who frequently consider getting a pick-up truck, but aren’t sure it will suit their needs. This way, you can find out without signing a lengthy three or four-year contract.

Although you might wish this particular Amarok didn’t have to be returned after only a year, because the range-topping Aventura trim comes with all the bells, whistles and classy touches VW can throw at a pick-up truck.