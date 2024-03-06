Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck for £265 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 March lets you find out if the pick-up truck life is for you

by: Ellis Hyde
6 Mar 2024
Volkswagen Amarok - front cornering
  • Plush cabin filled with tech
  • Alternative to large SUVs
  • £265 per month with £2,651 initial payment

Modern pick-up trucks are crammed with so much technology and their cabins are so plush that they can easily serve as replacements for large SUVs, as well as actual as tough workhorses. The new Volkswagen Amarok is a perfect example of this, but right now it’s available for a lot less than equally upmarket SUVs at £265 a month.

Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement on the top-of-the-range Volkswagen Amarok Aventura that requires an initial payment of £2,651 followed by monthly payments of £265. The deal also includes a very long annual mileage limit of 10,000 miles. 

This is only a 12-month lease deal, which will not suit everyone, but we think it does offer an interesting opportunity to those who frequently consider getting a pick-up truck, but aren’t sure it will suit their needs. This way, you can find out without signing a lengthy three or four-year contract. 

Although you might wish this particular Amarok didn’t have to be returned after only a year, because the range-topping Aventura trim comes with all the bells, whistles and classy touches VW can throw at a pick-up truck. 

For instance, the cabin features a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman Kardon sound system, and full leather upholstery and trim. Additional technology onboard includes matrix LED headlights, a 360-degree parking camera system, adaptive cruise control and road sign recognition.

The engine is 3.0-litre V6 diesel that’s paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION four-wheel drive system. Power delivery is smooth, the Ford-sourced auto provides seamless gear changes, and we’ve found driving the Amarok feels just as refined as some big SUVs.

The Amarok’s truck bed can accommodate two Euro pallets if you need to haul big loads for work. But as a Double Cab pick-up, it can pull double duty as a work tool and family transportation, with a comfortable amount of space in the rear seats.

However, one important detail with the Amarok Aventura is it lacks the one-tonne payload capacity needed to qualify as a commercial vehicle, meaning it’s exempt from the flat rate of Benefit-in-Kind tax for LCVs. That only affects those looking to run a pick-up truck as a company vehicle, though.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Volkswagen Amarok Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

