News

Car Deal of the Day: brand-new facelifted Volkswagen Golf Match for a fantastic £215 a month

The newly updated VW Golf in Match trim is our Deal of the Day for 12 April

by: Ellis Hyde
12 Apr 2024
Volkswagen Golf facelift - front
  • Revised interior with big screens
  • Match trim provides plenty of kit
  • £215 a month with £1,943 initial payment

The new facelifted Volkswagen Golf has been on sale for all of one day and a flurry of deals have already started popping up online, including this offer we found for the heavily updated family hatchback in value-focused Match trim that we think is a steal.

Select Car Leasing is currently offering the new VW Golf Match for just £215 a month on a two-year lease, which requires an initial payment of £1,943. If you fancy a longer lease, extending the contract to three years only brings the monthly price up to £230.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but it can be increased to 8,000 miles for less than £10 extra per month, or all the way to 10,000 miles for just £12 extra per month.

The VW Golf’s exterior styling only received minor tweaks as part of its recent facelift, with the more important changes occurring inside. A sizable 10.4-inch free-standing central touchscreen is now fitted as standard, along with a 10.2-inch ‘Digital Cockpit Pro’ display. Physical switches and buttons have been added to the steering wheel in place of the touch-sensitive panels, while the touch-sensitive climate controls on the dashboard are back-lit, at last.

Match trim recently returned to the Volkswagen range, and on the new Golf it provides plenty of kit, including LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, the dual displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, USB-C charging ports, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control.

The VW Golf in this deal is powered by a 114bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It’ll do 0-62mph takes just under 10 seconds and return up to 51.2mpg.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Volkswagen Golf Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

