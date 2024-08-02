Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: new VW Golf in well-equipped Match trim for £186 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 2 August is the facelifted version of Volkswagen’s iconic family hatchback

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Aug 2024
  • Smart looks and updated interior
  • Match trim includes all the kit you realistically need
  • £186 per month with £2,510 initial payment

The Volkswagen Golf might not be the king of its class anymore, but it’s comfortable, practical, comes with lots of tech – especially after its recent facelift – and right now you can get the faithful family hatchback in value-focused Match trim for a fantastic £186 per month through our parent company Carwow.

That particular price is for a two-year lease deal with a relatively high initial payment of £2,510 – that’s equivalent to 12 months’ up front. However, you can put down a more reasonable nine-month initial payment (£2,115) instead, which bumps the price to just £205 per month.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for some drivers. If you spend more time on the road, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs less than £10 extra per month.

Match trim is our pick of the range as it provides all the kit we think you’ll need. Starting with a 10.2-inch customisable driver’s display and a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, you also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, a rear-view camera and plenty of driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and traffic-sign recognition.

The Golf’s styling received some minor tweaks as part of its recent facelift, including updates to the LED headlights and a slightly more aggressive front bumper. Meanwhile, the interior benefitted from those larger displays, back-lit touch-sensitive climate controls and new physical buttons on the steering wheel.

The 381-litre boot in the Golf isn’t the largest offered by a family hatchback, but it should be plenty for most families, and the same goes for the rear cabin space. 

Under the bonnet in this particular Golf is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 148bhp and can return up to 51mpg. Here, it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and the combination allows for 0-62mph in 8.6 seconds; we think that’s plenty quick enough for a family hatchback.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

