News

Car Deal of the Day: refreshed Volkswagen Golf GTI is a bargain at this price!

Our Day of the Day for 30 August is on the segment-defining Golf GTI hot hatch

by: Ellis Hyde
30 Aug 2024
New Volkswagen Golf GTI - front static
  • Recently facelifted hot hatchback 
  • 261bhp and 0-62mph under six seconds
  • £241 per month with £3,165 initial payment

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has defined the hot hatchback segment for nearly 50 years, skillfully balancing day-to-day usability and driving thrills. It’s a proper everyday car, and more powerful than ever thanks to a recent facelift, which makes this deal we found through our parent site Carwow extra tempting.

UK Carline is offering the new Golf GTI for just £241 per month on a two-year lease with an allowance of 6,000 miles per year, however it does require a relatively high initial payment of £3,165.

But if that’s not a problem and you want to enjoy driving the car more, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 a year only brings the price up to £257 per month. Alternatively, you might want a three-year lease agreement, prices for which start from £281 per month.

The Golf GTI gained an extra 20bhp as part of its mid-life refresh, meaning its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine now produces 261bhp, all of which is sent to the front wheels in traditional hot hatch fashion. The potent four-pot is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and 0-62mph takes just 5.9 seconds. 

The iconic hot hatch also received some styling tweaks like a reshaped front bumper and a new set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels. Meanwhile the updated interior features a free-standing 12.9-inch touchscreen with a revised infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and premium sports seats with the classic GTI check pattern. 

Other standard kit includes keyless access, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. And because this is still a practical family hatchback, there’s space for four adults inside, plus a 374-litre boot.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

