Car Deal of the Day: refreshed Volkswagen Golf GTI is a bargain at this price!

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has defined the hot hatchback segment for nearly 50 years, skillfully balancing day-to-day usability and driving thrills. It’s a proper everyday car, and more powerful than ever thanks to a recent facelift, which makes this deal we found through our parent site Carwow extra tempting.

UK Carline is offering the new Golf GTI for just £241 per month on a two-year lease with an allowance of 6,000 miles per year, however it does require a relatively high initial payment of £3,165.

But if that’s not a problem and you want to enjoy driving the car more, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 a year only brings the price up to £257 per month. Alternatively, you might want a three-year lease agreement, prices for which start from £281 per month.

The Golf GTI gained an extra 20bhp as part of its mid-life refresh, meaning its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine now produces 261bhp, all of which is sent to the front wheels in traditional hot hatch fashion. The potent four-pot is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and 0-62mph takes just 5.9 seconds.

The iconic hot hatch also received some styling tweaks like a reshaped front bumper and a new set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels. Meanwhile the updated interior features a free-standing 12.9-inch touchscreen with a revised infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and premium sports seats with the classic GTI check pattern.

Other standard kit includes keyless access, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. And because this is still a practical family hatchback, there’s space for four adults inside, plus a 374-litre boot.

