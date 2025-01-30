Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Golf GTE mixes sporty style with electric efficiency for just £266 a month

Long electric range

Racy styling

£266.15 a month

Volkswagen was arguably the first car maker to combine sporting flair with efficient electric driving in a five-door family hatchback. The Golf GTE offers the looks of the racy Golf GTI hot hatch, while also potentially slashing your running costs, thanks to its plug-in hybrid system – and it’s our latest Deal of the Day.

Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found UK Carline Volkswagen is offering the plug-in hatch for just £266.15 a month right now. The deal is for 24 months and requires an initial payment of £3,193.78 to keep monthly payments down to bargain levels.

The two-year deal allows 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more, you only have to find an extra £11.65 a month to double it to 10,000, which is remarkable value for money.

Going for this deal will see you receive the keys to the refreshed Mk8.5 version of the GTE. Not only does it get a whole host of styling tweaks, but more importantly, there’s a huge boost to the car’s electric driving credentials.

The previous model’s 13kWh battery pack has been swapped for a larger 19.7kWh one, unlocking a claimed pure-electric range of 89 miles. With a figure like that, you could cover most normal day-to-day journeys purely on EV power – as long as you charge up the car frequently, of course. DC fast charging has also been improved from 3.6kW to 40kW, slashing top-up times.