News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.3 is a fun, family EV for £264 per month

The ID.3 is an excellent electric offering with great range and a smart interior - that’s enough to make it our Car Deal of the Day

by: Alastair Crooks
22 Jan 2024
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering
  • Spacious interior
  • Great to drive
  • £264 per month

If you’re looking at switching over to an all-electric car, the Volkswagen ID.3 represents one of your best options with zero faff, loads of practicality and - importantly for new EV owners - plenty of range. We found a terrific deal from DreamLease.co.uk that could get you into Volkswagen’s electric hatchback for just £264 a month. 

Based on a two-year plan, this leasing agreement requires a £3,171 initial deposit and then monthly payments of £264. The annual mileage agreement is 5,000 miles, but you can bump this up to 8,000 miles per year - increasing the monthly payment to £287. 

What you’ll begetting is a car that really showcases the strides EVs have made in the past few years. This ID.3 is the Pro Performance model with the 58kWh battery which can serve up a maximum of 258 miles, which should be enough for most people. There’s 150kW charging on board too, so a 0-80 per cent top up should take around 30 minutes. 

A rear-mounted electric motor with 201bhp and an instant 310Nm of torque means the ID.3 is surprisingly good fun on a back road. There’s almost hot hatch levels of acceleration with a 7.3-second 0-62mph time and the ID.3 generally feels well tied-down the bends. As with most electric cars, there’s tremendous refinement on offer thanks to a near-silent drivetrain.

While the ID.3 was pitched as the electric equivalent to the Golf, the ID.3’s interior looks far more futuristic than the one in its ICE counterpart. It’s bright and airy with a minimalist layout, plenty of storage spots throughout and a decent 385-litre boot. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on a car that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

