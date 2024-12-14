Car Deal of the Day: a high-class Volkswagen ID.3 at an appealingly low price

Stylish inside and out

If you want to get the neighbours’ curtains twitching and tongues wagging, parking a sleek Volkswagen ID.3 on your driveway is a good way to do so. The handsome ID.3 is sure to make you the talk of the street, thanks to its expensive look and feel – but the reality is you can run one for just £186 per month.

And no, that’s not a mis-print – this Deal of the Day is for a Volkswagen ID.3 at just over £186.48 a month. It’s on offer through Select Car Leasing Volkswagen via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and covers a 24-month period.

To enjoy this deal, you will need to put down a £2,531.76 deposit, and you’ll be limited to 5,000 miles per year. However, you could double that allowance to 10,000 miles per annum for an extra £16 per month through the same lease provider.

This deal does mean choosing the Volkswagen ID.3 with the lowest driving range at 240 miles, but the Pure Match trim’s 52kWh battery means you enjoy plenty of performance in town and on the motorway. Plus the ID.3 is hushed, good to drive and comes with plenty of space for all the family in its five-seat cabin.

Pure Match also brings plenty of equipment, including VW’s Discover Pro sat-nav, a rear view camera, 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights. No wonder the neighbours will be envious…

