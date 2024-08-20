Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a zero-emission estate for £264 a month

Refined ride

All-electric estate cars are few and far between, but despite the lack of competition, Volkswagen has come up with an excellent addition to the niche in the shape of the new ID.7 Tourer. Despite it squarely sitting in the executive estate space, it’s surprisingly cheap to lease as this deal from £264 a month shows.

This deal is being offered via Carparison Volkswagen Leasing through our parent site Carwow on the ID.7 Tourer in Pro Match trim. A 24-month lease, it requires an initial deposit of £3,466 followed by a monthly payment of £264, but there’s also a chunky 8,000-mile annual mileage limit.

As you’d expect of a car that rivals the likes of the BMW i4, Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, the ID.7 Tourer is very well-equipped even in this entry-level Pro Match trim, while the ID.7 Tourer is much more practical thanks to its load-lugging estate body.

The Pro Match gets 19-inch alloy wheels, a huge 15-inch infotainment screen, an augmented reality head-up display, a rear-view camera, three-zone climate control, powered massage seats, VW’s ‘IQ.Light’ matrix LED headlights and an electrically-operated boot lid.

The real reason you’d opt for the Tourer over the ID.7 saloon is of course the boot, and here the Volkswagen impresses with its 605-litre capacity boot that increases to 1,714 litres with the rear seats folded.

Don’t think the extra space comes at the expense of range either. There’s still 373 miles on offer thanks to a 77kWh battery pack. That battery sends power to a rear-mounted electric motor and while there’s a decent 282bhp on tap, for a hot hatch-like 6.6-second 0-62mph time, VW has sensibly made sure the ID.7 Tourer rides as well as any of its competitors.

