Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a zero-emission estate for £264 a month

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a spacious electric estate that scores well on refinement – making it our Deal of the Day for 20 August

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Aug 2024
Volkswagen ID.7 - front tracking
  • Refined ride 
  • Lots of practicality
  • £264 a month

All-electric estate cars are few and far between, but despite the lack of competition, Volkswagen has come up with an excellent addition to the niche in the shape of the new ID.7 Tourer. Despite it squarely sitting in the executive estate space, it’s surprisingly cheap to lease as this deal from £264 a month shows. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal is being offered via Carparison Volkswagen Leasing through our parent site Carwow on the ID.7 Tourer in Pro Match trim. A 24-month lease, it requires an initial deposit of £3,466 followed by a monthly payment of £264, but there’s also a chunky 8,000-mile annual mileage limit. 

As you’d expect of a car that rivals the likes of the BMW i4, Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, the ID.7 Tourer is very well-equipped even in this entry-level Pro Match trim, while the ID.7 Tourer is much more practical thanks to its load-lugging estate body. 

The Pro Match gets 19-inch alloy wheels, a huge 15-inch infotainment screen, an augmented reality head-up display, a rear-view camera, three-zone climate control, powered massage seats, VW’s ‘IQ.Light’ matrix LED headlights and an electrically-operated boot lid. 

The real reason you’d opt for the Tourer over the ID.7 saloon is of course the boot, and here the Volkswagen impresses with its 605-litre capacity boot that increases to 1,714 litres with the rear seats folded. 

Don’t think the extra space comes at the expense of range either. There’s still 373 miles on offer thanks to a 77kWh battery pack. That battery sends power to a rear-mounted electric motor and while there’s a decent 282bhp on tap, for a hot hatch-like 6.6-second 0-62mph time, VW has sensibly made sure the ID.7 Tourer rides as well as any of its competitors. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volkswagen ID.7 GTX 2024 review: VW’s most accomplished EV yet
Volkswagen ID.7 GTX - front tracking
Road tests

New Volkswagen ID.7 GTX 2024 review: VW’s most accomplished EV yet

VW’s ID.7 flagship takes big steps forward in terms of ride and handling, but at a cost
20 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month
Renault Captur facelift - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month

Renault’s do-it-all Captur is a small SUV for city car money - making it our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 19 August
19 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month
BYD Dolphin - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 August gets you into BYD’s impressive compact EV for less than £250 per month
15 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
Audi, BMW, Mercedes and VW really need to up their game as the car industry evolves
Opinion - automotive industry 2024
Opinion

Audi, BMW, Mercedes and VW really need to up their game as the car industry evolves

Mike Rutherford believes that the big German brands must take action in the face of disappointing Driver Power scores
18 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content