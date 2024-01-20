Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo offers a touch of class for £136 per month

The Volkswagen Polo is proof that you can have a premium-feeling car on a budget and with this lease deal we found on leaseloco.com, the little supermini is looking more tempting than ever.

This Personal Contract Hire leasing agreement sits over a two-year period and requires an initial deposit of £1,641, followed by 23 monthly payments of £136. The mileage allowance sits at 5,000 per year but if you wanted to double it to 10,000 miles then it’ll only cost you an extra £33 per month. Just to emphasise what a great deal this is, we found a similar finance agreement direct from Volkswagen at over £272 per month.

While the deal we’ve found is based on the entry-level Life version of the Polo, you’ll find plenty of standard equipment on board. Jump inside and you’re met with an impressive ‘Digital Cockpit’ with a customisable eight-inch display for the driver. The level of technology is something you’d usually expect in Volkswagen’s larger models too with rain-sensing wipers, autonomous emergency braking, a driver attention monitor, cruise control, lane keep assist and even wireless smartphone connectivity.

What helps the Polo stand out from many of its excellent supermini rivals is the quality feel. The cabin has lots of leather and chrome, plus it all seems well-screwed together. Volkswagen didn’t make the mistake of plastering it in touch-sensitive buttons either, there’s plenty of good old-fashioned physical switches here.

It’s efficient too. Volkswagen claims this 1.0-litre petrol Polo will return 52.3mpg. If the standard-fit five-speed manual gearbox isn’t to your liking Leaseloco will swap this for an automatic, requiring an extra £16 per month.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on a car that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Volkswagen Polo Car Deal of the Day or take a look at yesterday's Car Deal of the Day here...