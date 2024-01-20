Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo offers a touch of class for £136 per month

With solid build quality and a frugal engine, this cheap VW Polo is our Car Deal of the Day for 20 January

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Jan 2024
Volkswagen Polo - front action

The Volkswagen Polo is proof that you can have a premium-feeling car on a budget and with this lease deal we found on leaseloco.com, the little supermini is looking more tempting than ever. 

This Personal Contract Hire leasing agreement sits over a two-year period and requires an initial deposit of £1,641, followed by 23 monthly payments of £136. The mileage allowance sits at 5,000 per year but if you wanted to double it to 10,000 miles then it’ll only cost you an extra £33 per month. Just to emphasise what a great deal this is, we found a similar finance agreement direct from Volkswagen at over £272 per month. 

While the deal we’ve found is based on the entry-level Life version of the Polo, you’ll find plenty of standard equipment on board. Jump inside and you’re met with an impressive ‘Digital Cockpit’ with a customisable eight-inch display for the driver. The level of technology is something you’d usually expect in Volkswagen’s larger models too with rain-sensing wipers, autonomous emergency braking, a driver attention monitor, cruise control, lane keep assist and even wireless smartphone connectivity. 

What helps the Polo stand out from many of its excellent supermini rivals is the quality feel. The cabin has lots of leather and chrome, plus it all seems well-screwed together. Volkswagen didn’t make the mistake of plastering it in touch-sensitive buttons either, there’s plenty of good old-fashioned physical switches here. 

It’s efficient too. Volkswagen claims this 1.0-litre petrol Polo will return 52.3mpg. If the standard-fit five-speed manual gearbox isn’t to your liking Leaseloco will swap this for an automatic, requiring an extra £16 per month.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on a car that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Volkswagen Polo Car Deal of the Day or take a look at yesterday's Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024
Best first cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024

A new car for a first time driver should be cheap, easy to drive and safe. Here are the 10 best first cars
19 Jan 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new Honda Civic with a whopping £4,000 discount
Honda Civic - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: new Honda Civic with a whopping £4,000 discount

The latest Honda Civic has never looked so affordable at £279 per month - making it our Car Deal of the Day for 19 January
19 Jan 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Just launched Peugeot 2008 facelift for only £161 per month
Peugeot 2008 facelift - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: Just launched Peugeot 2008 facelift for only £161 per month

Peugeot’s new 2008 has the technology to back up its stand-out looks making it our Deal of the Day for 18 January
18 Jan 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo coupe-SUV dips under £200 per month
Volkswagen Taigo - front action
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo coupe-SUV dips under £200 per month

Find the T-Cross too boring? Volkswagen’s stylish Taigo SUV is here at £199 per month for our 17 January Deal of the Day
17 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Ford Kuga breaks cover with rugged looks and £32k price tag
Ford Kuga Active - front
News

New Ford Kuga breaks cover with rugged looks and £32k price tag

The Ford Kuga lineup gets a new rugged Active model for the first time, plus a hybrid-focused engine range
17 Jan 2024
New Peugeot 2008 facelift 2024 review: petrol power suits the updated small SUV
Peugeot 2008 facelift - front
Road tests

New Peugeot 2008 facelift 2024 review: petrol power suits the updated small SUV

The Peugeot 2008 is one of the most popular small SUVs on the market, but have updates made it better than ever? We find out...
18 Jan 2024
New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal
2024 MG3 - front end teaser
News

New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal

Latest Dacia Sandero rival is expected to feature hybrid power, but no electric version
17 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content