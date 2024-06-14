Car Deal of the Day: spicy Volkswagen Polo GTI packs a lot of punch for £238 a month

Punchy performance

Refined on the road

Desirable badge

The Volkswagen Polo GTI might be the smaller sibling of the Golf GTI, but this supermini-based hot hatch still offers more than enough performance when you feel like putting your foot down, not to mention plenty of features and qualities that’d be at home in a much bigger car. Thanks to this deal from Select Car Leasing, it’s very affordable, too, at just under £238 per month.

This two-year lease deal will bag you a VW Polo GTI for £237.44 per month after an initial payment of £2,136.96. As part of this Personal Contract Hire agreement you’ll have a mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which means you’ll be able to blast down plenty of B-roads.

As the range-topping model in the core Polo line-up, the GTI is generously-equipped with performance-focused touches such as 17-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, sports suspension and, naturally, a twin exhaust.

Take a look at the Polo GTI in the metal and you’ll notice that it’s grown quite a bit compared to its predecessors. The upside of this is that it’s genuinely capable of carrying the entire family in comfort, should you want it to. The 2.0-litre petrol engine even delivers over 40mpg on the combined cycle, too.

