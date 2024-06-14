Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: spicy Volkswagen Polo GTI packs a lot of punch for £238 a month

VW’s smallest hot hatch is an impressively grown up car that’s wrapped up in a compact body, and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 14 June

by: Shane Wilkinson
14 Jun 2024
Volkswagen Polo GTI cornering
  • Punchy performance
  • Refined on the road
  • Desirable badge

The Volkswagen Polo GTI might be the smaller sibling of the Golf GTI, but this supermini-based hot hatch still offers more than enough performance when you feel like putting your foot down, not to mention plenty of features and qualities that’d be at home in a much bigger car. Thanks to this deal from Select Car Leasing, it’s very affordable, too, at just under £238 per month. 

This two-year lease deal will bag you a VW Polo GTI for £237.44 per month after an initial payment of £2,136.96. As part of this Personal Contract Hire agreement you’ll have a mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which means you’ll be able to blast down plenty of B-roads.

As the range-topping model in the core Polo line-up, the GTI is generously-equipped with performance-focused touches such as 17-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, sports suspension and, naturally, a twin exhaust.

Take a look at the Polo GTI in the metal and you’ll notice that it’s grown quite a bit compared to its predecessors. The upside of this is that it’s genuinely capable of carrying the entire family in comfort, should you want it to. The 2.0-litre petrol engine even delivers over 40mpg on the combined cycle, too.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our car deal experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Volkswagen Polo GTI car Deal of the Day or click here to take a look at yesterday’s car deal...

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

