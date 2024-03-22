Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: fresh faced VW T-Cross for £185 a month

Volkswagen’s recently facelifted small SUV in value-focused Match trim is our Car Deal of the Day for 22 March

by: Ellis Hyde
22 Mar 2024
New Volkswagen T-Cross - front driving
  • Facelifted T-Cross with improved interior
  • Strong kit list with Match trim
  • £185 per month with £2,400 initial payment

We’ve not even had a chance to drive the new facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross in the UK yet and there are already deals available for the refreshed version of the handsome and practical small SUV.

Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering the updated VW T-Cross in mid-range Match trim for just £185 a month on a two-year lease. This particular deal does require a sizable £2,400 initial payment, but you can reduce that to under £1,900 and it only increases the monthly payments to £209.

The deal also includes the standard annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if that’s not enough for you, that can be increased to 8,000 miles for less than £10 extra per month. 

Volkswagen gave the T-Cross a couple of visual tweaks as part of its facelift, but more important to most will be the extra bits of kit added, as well as the improvements to interior quality. There’s still 385 litres of boot space on offer – ever so slightly more than VW’s Golf hatchback – but the sliding rear bench in the T-Cross can increase the luggage capacity to 455 litres when there are no rear passengers to worry about.

Match trim recently returned to the Volkswagen range, and offers a decent amount of kit, including LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint, digital driver’s display, eight-inch digital instrument panel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, plus adaptive cruise control.

The T-Cross in this deal is powered by a 94bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox. It’s best suited for driving in town, but allows the T-Cross to do 0-62mph in 11.2 seconds and return up to 49.5mpg. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Volkswagen T-Cross Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

