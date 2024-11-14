Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line brings sporty style for £223 a month

The T-Roc remains a top choice in the small SUV market and it’s our Deal of the Day for 14 November

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Nov 2024
VW T-Roc - cornering left
  • Well equipped R-Line
  • Efficient 1.5-litre engine
  • £223 a month

The market was crying out for Volkswagen to make the T-Roc back in 2017, and seven years on it’s just as popular as when it first launched. It’s not hard to see why – the small SUV is still handsome, practical, good to drive and above all fine value, especially when you find deals like this one. 

Provided by UK Carline Volkswagen via our parent site Carwow, this personal contract hire agreement is spread over two years and requires an initial £2,950 deposit ahead of monthly payments of £223. There’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles, but you can extend this to 8,000 for an extra £17 a month. 

A mid-life refresh kept the T-Roc looking good in 2022, and it’s worth pointing out that this deal is based on the sportier R-Line trim level, meaning you get a host of equipment and cosmetic upgrades as standard. Only the hot T-Roc R sits above the R-Line in the range. 

The R-Line brings bespoke bumpers front and rear, LED headlights, sport suspension, silver roof rails, body-coloured side skirts and unique 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside you’ll find heated front seats, various R-Line badging, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, drive mode selection and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. 

In addition, as one of Volkswagen’s older products, it doesn’t get an annoying touch slider beneath the central screen for the climate control and the buttons on the steering wheel are physical rather than haptic, which will be welcomed by many. 

Powering this T-Roc is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol with 148bhp. With power going through a six-speed manual gearbox (our preferred choice for the T-Roc), it’s enough to provide an 8.8-second 0-62mph time. The car is efficient, too, returning 47.8mpg on a combined cycle, and rides very well with decent road manners – no surprise given that it shares its platform with the Golf

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Volkswagen T-Cross Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

