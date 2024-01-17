Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo coupe-SUV dips under £200 per month

Find the T-Cross too boring? Volkswagen’s stylish Taigo SUV is here at £199 per month for our 17 January Deal of the Day

by: Alastair Crooks
17 Jan 2024
Volkswagen Taigo - front action

The coupe-SUV is a rapidly expanding market niche, mainly because manufacturers have noticed it’s popularity and that it’s not too difficult to give a conventional SUV a sleeker roofline. The Volkswagen Taigo is now one of the cheapest options in the fashionable segment thanks to a stonking lease deal from leaseloco.com

The Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement is based on a 24-month deal which requires a sensible £1,738 initial payment and then 23 monthly payments of £199. The mileage limit per year is 5,000 miles but should you wish to extend this to 10,000 miles it’s only an extra £26 a month. If you head over to Volkswagen’s website and try to replicate this deal, you’d be paying over £400 a month on similar terms. 

It’s not like this is the entry-level Life version of the Taigo, either. This deal is based on the sporty R-Line version, meaning it both looks great and has plenty of standard equipment. The R-Line gets its own bespoke bodykit and 17-inch wheels to help it really stand out, along with automatic LED headlights and tinted windows. 

Given it’s a compact coupe-SUV, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s not much room inside the Taigo. Well, its 440-litre boot is bigger than you get in most family hatchbacks and despite the sloping roofline there’s plenty of space in the back seats for adults. The interior really looks and feels like something from Volkswagen’s more expensive models with the firm’s ‘Digital Cockpit Pro’ and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. 

It’s powered by VW’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol unit with 108bhp and a meaty 200Nm of torque. It provides plenty of power for the 1,260kg Taigo, but it’s efficient too at almost 50mpg on the combined cycle. 

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the Volkswagen Taigo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

