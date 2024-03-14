Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, top-spec VW Tiguan SUV for way less than you think

The all-new third generation of Volkswagen’s smash hit mid-size SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 March

by: Ellis Hyde
14 Mar 2024
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line - front tracking
  • Just launched family mid-size SUV
  • Sporty-looking R-Line trim
  • £309 per month with £3,600 initial payment

We were very impressed by the all-new, third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan when we took it for a spin recently, with the latest iteration of VW’s best-selling mid-size SUV delivering on refinement, practicality and interior quality. It’s an appealing package already, but right now Central Vehicle Leasing is offering the brand new Tiguan in top-flight R-Line trim for close to £300 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The two-year leasing deal does require a sizable initial payment of £3,600, but reasonable monthly payments of just £309 thereafter – you’d expect to pay similar money for a much older SUV, let alone one with a VW badge on its nose with a list price approaching £40k.

The deal includes a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but increasing the limit to 8,000 miles a year costs just £12 a month more, and doesn’t increase the down payment. Better still, bumping the limit up to 10,000 miles only adds another £8 to the monthly payments. Alternatively, you may want to extend the lease to three years, with deals available from £337 per month.

As the name suggests, R-Line versions of the Tiguan get a sportier look compared to the rest of the range thanks to more aggressive front and rear bumpers, a much larger grille in gloss black, and 20-inch alloy wheels, which are complemented by sports comfort seats and brushed stainless steel pedals inside.

R-Line models also come fully loaded with kit, including 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, LED headlights, a powered tailgate, 30-colour ambient lighting and keyless entry. There are also driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

This particular Tiguan gets a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre eTSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. This combo can return up to 43.2mpg in R-Line models, and propels the family SUV from 0-62mph in 9.1 seconds.

Our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Volkswagen Tiguan Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

