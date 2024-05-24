Car Deal of the Day: new VW Tiguan in well-equipped Match trim for under £300 a month

Spacious interior loaded with kit

Smooth mild-hybrid powertrain

£287 a month with £2,885 initial payment

The snazzy new Volkswagen Tiguan has only just arrived in showrooms, but our parent company Carwow is already offering the practical and refined mid-size SUV in well-equipped Match trim for under £300 a month.

The three-year leasing deal requires an initial payment of £2,885, followed by monthly payments of just £287 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £20 a month more.

Match trim is our pick of the range for the Tiguan, as it comes loaded with all the kit you probably need: a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad and rear-view camera. That’s not all though, as adaptive cruise control, three-zone climate control, LED headlights, lane-keeping assist, driver-attention alert and more safety systems are also included.

The mild-hybrid 1.5-litre eTSI petrol engine in this Tiguan produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, which is good for 0-62mph in a little over nine seconds. Thanks to the 48-volt electric system, a compact battery and belt starter-generator, the powertrain also allows for engine-off coasting and can return up to 45.5mpg.

During our testing we found the start-stop tech onboard can cut then fire up the engine almost instantly, and makes the Tiguan very smooth to drive around town. Swap the high street for the motorway and a little road noise is the most noticeable intrusion into the cabin at higher speeds.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

