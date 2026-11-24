Manufacturers are finally clocking onto the idea that new-car buyers want proper buttons back in their cars. Volkswagen has done a great job of reintroducing real buttons, notably with the ID.3 Neo, and fellow VW Group brand Audi is working on a particularly interesting solution.

A patent filing in Germany (translated from German) notes that “Displays in vehicles are becoming increasingly larger and are positioned in a wide variety of locations within the vehicle,” and at the same time, users are wanting controls “such as switch panels”. The problem, Audi reckons, is that “physical switches also require installation space,” which can leave the cabin looking cluttered when a larger display is fitted.

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The patent’s proposed solution is a fold-out control panel under the infotainment screen containing a row of physical buttons. In the Figure 1 image included with the patent, this panel is in the stowed position, at which point a “digital twin” of the controls is displayed along the lower edge of the infotainment screen.

In Figure 2, the buttons are in the extended position, with the digital version of the switches no longer visible. When in this configuration, there’s a handy palm rest just in front of the buttons.