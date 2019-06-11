Best cars for £3,000 or less
A tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. Here are some great used cars available for £3,000 or less
If you’re on a relatively tight budget for your next used car, there’s no need to worry. You can find plenty of quality second-hand car buys for £3,000 or less.
We’ve tracked down a range of options for this price range, covering all sorts of models ranging from a hugely-practical van-based MPV to a plush V6-powered executive saloon. It just goes to show that if you’re willing to search the second-hand car market thoroughly, there’s every chance you’ll find a bargain set of wheels that will meet or even exceed your requirements.
As with all used cars, a thorough inspection and test drive are highly recommended before you part with any cash. A clean service history, meanwhile, will go a long way to determining whether or not the car is in good working order.
With the right amount of caution there’s no reason you can’t get hold of a genuine bargain, all for less than a few monthly payments on a brand new car.
- Citroen Berlingo Mk1
- Ford Focus Mk2
- Honda Jazz Mk2
- Hyundai Santa Fe Mk1
- Jaguar X-Type Mk1
- MINI Mk2
- Mercedes A-Class Mk2
- Renault Clio Mk3
- Skoda Octavia Mk2
- Volvo S40 Mk2
Citroen Berlingo Mk1
- Years produced: 1996-2008
- Engines available: 1.4, 1.6, 1.8 petrol, 1.6, 1.9, 2.0 diesel
While the Citroen Berlingo is often associated with elderly drivers, it seems that outdoorsy types are now cottoning on to the fact that this incredibly practical offering is the ideal budget ‘lifestyle’ vehicle.
Nevertheless, less than £3,000 for the Berlingo still seems like a good deal. It drives reasonably well for a van-based MPV, too, although the seating position could take some getting used to. It’s also worth checking out the near-identical Peugeot Partner Tepee to maximise your options.
Ford Focus Mk2
- Years produced: 2004-2010
- Engines available: 1.4, 1.6, 1.8, 2.0, 2.5T petrol, 1.8 diesel
While the Mk2 Focus was a little more anonymous than the Mk1, it carried over the suspension set-up that made the original so brilliant. Cabin space grew, as did the quality, and this helped it to be crowned Auto Express’s New Car of the Year in 2005.
There are quite a few to choose from in this price range, but if you can, avoid 1.4-litre cars and lower trim levels, some of which lack air-conditioning. Most engines are chain-driven, removing the hassle of cambelt changes, and reliability is generally good.
Honda Jazz Mk2
- Years produced: 2008-2015
- Engines available: 1.2, 1.4, petrol and hybrid
Small cars don’t get much more practical than the Honda Jazz. It’s built like a small MPV, maximising interior space and boot volume, but Honda went one step further with its ‘Magic Seats’ – a rear bench that doesn’t just fold, but can flip up to store large items in the rear passenger footwell.
Depreciation means the second-generation car, which looks and feels more substantial than its predecessor, is now the one to buy. 1.2 and 1.4-litre petrol engines aren’t especially powerful, but they’re smooth-revving and reliable. There’s a hybrid too, but this model holds its value well, so may not be available under £3k. Watch out for parking dings and evidence of a good service history – even Hondas need regular maintenance.
Hyundai Santa Fe Mk1
- Years produced: 2001-2006
- Engines available: 2.4, 2.7, 3.5 petrol, 2.0 diesel
There are a few full-sized SUVs around for less than £3,000, but with a lot of them, you’re running the risk of being landed with big bills. A comparatively safe bet is the first-generation Hyundai Santa Fe.
It lacks the kerb appeal of a Land Rover, but it offers lots of practicality in a tough-looking (if not especially handsome) body, plus some limited off-road ability, thanks to a four-wheel drive system and decent ground clearance. It’s thirsty, though, even in diesel form.
Jaguar X-Type Mk1
- Years produced: 2001-2009
- Engines available: 2.1, 2.5, 3.0 petrol, 2.0, 2.2 diesel
The Jaguar X-Type came in for plenty of flak back in the day for its supposedly controversial use of a front-wheel-drive Ford Mondeo platform, but as a bargain luxury-car buy today, this seems more like an advantage.
Its less-exotic nature makes for something that’s potentially less costly to run than other Jaguars. You may still suffer reliability problems at this end of the market, though. You’ll also most likely need to go for either one of the smaller petrol V6s to stay within budget.
Mercedes A-Class Mk2
- Years produced: 2005-2010
- Engines available: 1.5, 1.7, 2.0, 2.0T petrol, 2.0 diesel
You can get Mercedes of all shapes and sizes for less than £3,000, but as tempting as it might be to buy something like an old S-Class for the money, you’d soon find yourself spending more than the purchase price on hefty bills. A more sensible way into cheap Merc ownership is an A-Class.
The second generation improved upon the first one significantly, and it offers a surprisingly large and premium-feeling cabin married to very reasonable running costs. The look of that tall body won't be to everyone’s tastes, though, and the A-Class isn’t much fun to drive.
MINI Mk2
- Years produced: 2006-2013
- Engines available: 1.4, 1.6 petrol, 1.6 diesel
The huge popularity of the MINI is great news for used car buyers, as they’re abundant on the second-hand market. The first-generation cars have been cheap for a while, but £3,000 now gets you an enormous selection of the second-gen model launched in 2006, too – and these newer cars, with their improved build quality, extra features and improved performance and safety, now look like the smart MINI buy.
You’ll find everything from basic 1.4-litre MINI One versions to the sporty Cooper S for your three grand, with petrols and diesels available, too. Petrol models are known for heavy carbon deposits inside the engine, but specialists offer decoking for as little as £250. Suspension problems aren’t uncommon, but rust is less of an issue than with first-gen cars. The Cooper S is fun, but cars at this price may be feeling a little baggy from hard use.
Renault Clio Mk3
- Years produced: 2005-2014
- Engines available: 1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 2.0 petrol, 1.5 diesel
Search for Renault Clios for £3,000 or less and you’ll find a mix of Mk2s and Mk3s for sale. It’s the latter we’d recommend, though, because the third-generation Clio did a lot of growing up. It featured more sophisticated styling that still looks great today, it was quite a bit bigger than the car it replaced, and it was very safe, earning a five-star Euro NCAP crash test rating.
Clio Mk3s can suffer from electrical gremlins, but are generally a safe buy, and there are plenty around, with three-door examples being the most common. The Clio Mk3's larger body did add weight, though, so avoid the smallest engine if you can. At the other end of the spectrum is the hot Renaultsport 197, but you’ll need a lot more than £3,000 for one of those.
Skoda Octavia Mk2
- Years produced: 2004-2012
- Engines available: 1.2T, 1.4T, 1.6, 2.0, 1.8T, 2.0T petrol, 1.6, 1.9, 2.0 diesel
The Fabia and the first-generation Octavia did so much to transform Skoda’s image, but it was the second-generation version of the latter that cemented the Czech brand’s respected status. It shares a platform with the Mk5 VW Golf, but the Skoda hatch is much more practical, thanks to its whopping 560-litre boot. And there’s an even bigger estate for those needing to carry more.
A wide range of engines, from a 1.2-litre TSI unit to a punchy 2.0-litre turbo in the vRS, also means there’s an Octavia for everyone. You might see one of the latter for this kind of money, but most in this price bracket are diesels, and that’s just fine because diesel suits the Octavia well. You won’t find many automatics, but in any case, the DSG unit can be problematic.
Volvo S40 Mk2
- Years produced: 2004-2012
- Engines available: 1.6, 1.8, 2.0, 2.4, 2.5T petrol, 1.6, 2.0, 2.4 diesel
The second-generation S40 replaced a rather drab first effort that shared underpinnings with the (unintentionally) ironically named Mitsubishi Carisma. Thankfully, this car is much more stylish and related to the excellent Mk2 Ford Focus. It’s not quite as sharp to drive, but the cabin is better.
There’s a great range of engines, although you’ll struggle to get the five-cylinder model for this cash. The more practical but still fairly compact V50 estate version is within budget, though.