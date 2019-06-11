If you’re on a relatively tight budget for your next used car, there’s no need to worry. You can find plenty of quality second-hand car buys for £3,000 or less.

We’ve tracked down a range of options for this price range, covering all sorts of models ranging from a hugely-practical van-based MPV to a plush V6-powered executive saloon. It just goes to show that if you’re willing to search the second-hand car market thoroughly, there’s every chance you’ll find a bargain set of wheels that will meet or even exceed your requirements.

As with all used cars, a thorough inspection and test drive are highly recommended before you part with any cash. A clean service history, meanwhile, will go a long way to determining whether or not the car is in good working order.

With the right amount of caution there’s no reason you can’t get hold of a genuine bargain, all for less than a few monthly payments on a brand new car.

Best cars for £3,000 or less

Citroen Berlingo Mk1

Years produced: 1996-2008

1996-2008 Engines available: 1.4, 1.6, 1.8 petrol, 1.6, 1.9, 2.0 diesel

Pros Cons Incredible practicality Undesirable looks Smooth and economical HDI engines Pricey for the age Reasonable road manners Driving position

While the Citroen Berlingo is often associated with elderly drivers, it seems that outdoorsy types are now cottoning on to the fact that this incredibly practical offering is the ideal budget ‘lifestyle’ vehicle.