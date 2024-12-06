New BMW XM Kith Concept is an M1-inspired super-SUV

BMW has once again teamed up with clothing and lifestyle brand Kith to produce a limited-run M car. This time it’s based on the polarising BMW XM, and just 47 of the exclusive plug-in hybrid SUVs will be built.

The BMW XM Kith Concept has been presented at Art Basel Miami in the US, and follows in the footsteps of previous BMW/Kith collaborations including a 2020 M4 Competition Coupe and a 2022 i4 M50. The latest iteration was unveiled alongside a special, similarly specced M1; the XM is the first (and only) bespoke M car since the M1 from 1978.

Available in exclusive BMW Individual Frozen Techno Violet paint, the XM Kith also features black side window graphics and accent stripes. There are extra LED units within the headlights to create a purple colour scheme, matched by the ‘Iconic Glow’ radiator grille – illuminated here in purple for the first time. The car’s usual badges and Kith logos are also finished in Techno Violet, while a set of Jet Black, 23-inch star-spoke alloy wheels with purple pigment complete the look.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The only changes to the car’s dynamic make-up comprise a set of lowered springs – by 30mm at the front and 35mm to the rear – plus a track widened by 40mm.

Inside, there’s more exclusive details including illuminated door sills with ‘1/47’ insignia, plus velour mats and additional Kith logos. There’s more illuminated badging on the M carbon bucket seats, which along with the armrest and centre console, are covered in Merino leather.

The interior ambient lighting is pre-set to purple, as you might expect, which BMW says creates “a special atmosphere that is appropriate for the vehicle”. All owners also get a unique Kith duffle bag to store the car’s charge cables.

Prices for the XM Kith haven’t been announced, but you can expect a sizeable premium over the existing top-spec £174,330 BMW XM ‘Label’. The first cars will be delivered in the second half of 2025, although as far as we can tell, the one-off M1 isn’t for sale.

Do you like the BMW XM Kith Concept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...