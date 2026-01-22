Mesdames et Messieurs, allow us to present the Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage: a truly exquisite one-off reimagining of the legendary Bugatti Veyron, a car which changed the world two decades ago and still stands as a marvel of automotive engineering. The car has been commissioned from Bugatti by an unnamed customer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But not only is this a homage to what was, for a time, the world’s fastest production car, it’s a tribute to the man whose vision it was, Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piëch, with its initials giving this car its name.

During his tenure as chairman of the Volkswagen Group, he pushed for the acquisition of the languishing Bugatti brand and laid out the vision for the original Veyron. As Hendrik Malinowski, managing director of Bugatti, put it; Piëch “was a man who saw the impossible not as a roadblock but as a challenge.

“His vision for Bugatti was absolute: 1,000 horsepower, 400 km/h top speed, all-wheel drive, and refined enough to arrive at the opera in a tuxedo or a ball gown. The F.K.P. Hommage celebrates this uncompromising pursuit of excellence, combining the timeless proportions of the original Veyron with two decades of engineering evolution."

The F.K.P. Hommage is based on the Veyron’s successor, the Bugatti Chiron, but the chassis and almighty W16 engine are cloaked in bespoke carbon fibre bodywork. The design maintains the iconic shape of the original but has been subtly refined in several areas. For instance, the new three-dimensional horseshoe grille machined from a solid block of aluminium now flows more organically into surrounding bodywork.

Larger air intakes were required to feed the more powerful engine, while the Veyron’s signature air ducts, located right behind the occupants’ heads, have carried forward. Elsewhere, there are new, much slimmer headlights and new wheels – 20-inch up front, 21-inch on the rear – utilising Michelin’s latest tyre technology.