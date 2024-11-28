Find and buy your next car with Auto Express

Auto Express has been guiding readers through the twists and turns of the UK car market since 1988, helping car fans indulge their passion, and car buyers make the best decisions. Now, for the first time, our experts are able to help you complete the circle and buy a car through Auto Express.

Auto Express Find a Car is now live, allowing you to research and complete your next car purchase right here on the Auto Express website. Our expert journalists give you the insider knowledge on every new car you can buy in the UK today and through Find a Car you can discover the best deals on those models from manufacturers and dealers around the country.

This is as confusing a time as there’s ever been for car buyers, with lots of uncertainty around the switch to electrification and when the right time to buy that pure-EV actually is. Our team is dedicated to easing the path to the car that’s right for you, be that electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel, arming you with the information and analysis you need to easily make an informed decision. With Find a Car you can take the next step, configuring and buying your next car on our site in a seamless process that connects you directly to the best offers from top UK dealers, with no middle man.

How does Auto Express Find a Car work?

Auto Express experts are here to help you find the right car. Our in-depth car reviews, group tests and top 10 lists highlighting the best cars of every type are designed to form the ideal springboard to your next car purchase. Browse our content to build your shortlist and you’ll see links to the Find a Car system where you can discover the best prices and offers for those models available on today’s market.