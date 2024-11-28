Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Find and buy your next car with Auto Express

With the launch of Find a Car, Auto Express, your number one source for car news and reviews, can help you buy a car as well

By:Steve Walker
28 Nov 2024
find a car

Auto Express has been guiding readers through the twists and turns of the UK car market since 1988, helping car fans indulge their passion, and car buyers make the best decisions. Now, for the first time, our experts are able to help you complete the circle and buy a car through Auto Express. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Auto Express Find a Car is now live, allowing you to research and complete your next car purchase right here on the Auto Express website. Our expert journalists give you the insider knowledge on every new car you can buy in the UK today and through Find a Car you can discover the best deals on those models from manufacturers and dealers around the country. 

This is as confusing a time as there’s ever been for car buyers, with lots of uncertainty around the switch to electrification and when the right time to buy that pure-EV actually is. Our team is dedicated to easing the path to the car that’s right for you, be that electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel, arming you with the information and analysis you need to easily make an informed decision. With Find a Car you can take the next step, configuring and buying your next car on our site in a seamless process that connects you directly to the best offers from top UK dealers, with no middle man. 

How does Auto Express Find a Car work?

Auto Express experts are here to help you find the right car. Our in-depth car reviews, group tests and top 10 lists highlighting the best cars of every type are designed to form the ideal springboard to your next car purchase. Browse our content to build your shortlist and you’ll see links to the Find a Car system where you can discover the best prices and offers for those models available on today’s market. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

You’ll be invited to configure your preferred car, whether that’s a brand-new car built to order, a new car from dealer stock or a used car. If you don’t want to buy outright, you can check out our latest leasing deals for your favourite model, too. 

Select the car you’re interested in and you’ll be able to browse and compare the latest deals from retailers across the country. Contact the dealer directly through our system with any questions or to arrange a test drive. If you’re happy, you can complete the purchase with Auto Express and get your new car delivered to your door free of charge. 

Find a Car really is a fantastic addition to the comprehensive Auto Express offering for car buyers that already includes our ‘Sell My Car’ and ‘Value My Car’ services as well as, of course, the unrivalled expert car review and research pages on our site. 

From the first inkling that a new car might be in order, through the whole research phase to selling your old car and the final purchase, Auto Express has got you covered right up until that shiny new car arrives on your driveway, and beyond.         

How much is your car worth? Find out with our free car valuation tool...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

When is the best time to buy a car?
The new way of buying a car - SEAT interior

When is the best time to buy a car?

When buying a new or used car, timing could be the difference between getting a good deal or not. We reveal the best times to buy, and why.
Tips & advice
27 Nov 2024
Should you buy or lease your new car?
sitting in car

Should you buy or lease your new car?

Is it better to buy or lease a new car? We’re here to guide you through the benefits of each to help you decide
Tips & advice
27 Nov 2024
Cracked tyres? Safety inspection and prevention tips
Person inspecting a tyre&#039;s condition

Cracked tyres? Safety inspection and prevention tips

Driving a car with a cracked tyre isn’t recommended. Here’s why…
Tips & advice
26 Nov 2024
What is RDE? Real Driving Emissions test explained
Smoking exhaust

What is RDE? Real Driving Emissions test explained

The Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test was introduced in 2017 to deliver more accurate fuel economy figures for motorists. But what is it and how does …
Tips & advice
26 Nov 2024

Most Popular

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax
car tax calculator

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your car in the 2024/25 financial year
Tips & advice
13 Nov 2024
New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look
Audi Q5 Sportback - front

New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look

Designed from the word go this time around, Audi’s sleek Q5 Sportback is back and looks better than ever
News
26 Nov 2024
New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever
Volvo XC90 T8 - front

New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever

The Volvo XC90 SUV has been updated to keep if fresh against newer competition
Road tests
25 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content