Used cars with small problems can be a dream for bargain hunters who love to haggle

If you’re shopping for a used car, it’s reasonable to expect a few minor bits of wear and tear. However, nobody’s perfect, so the seller (whether they be private or trade) may have overlooked an imperfection that needs rectifying. Naturally, a thorough inspection and test drive are crucial when buying a used car, but if you spot something that you’re really not happy with, this could be a strong negotiating point.

Some defects are easier to spot than others, though, so make sure the car is dry, clean and parked in a well lit location. If you’re not the most mechanically minded individual, there’s no shame in asking a professional mechanic to inspect a prospective purchase on your behalf.

No matter how keen you are on the car, common-sense dictates that it’s best to deem any major defects, such as crash damage, rust or major mechanical failures, as a sign to walk away. However, less serious issues, such as scratches, dents, missing trim or tyres that are a bit worse for wear, are all grounds for negotiation if you’re set on doing a deal.

Of course, the seller’s response will vary on a case-by-case basis, but you’re well within your rights to politely point out any faults or flaws that you’re really not happy with. Ideally, the vendor will respond by having the issue rectified, knocking an agreed sum off the asking price or (if you’re really lucky) both. Alternatively, they may simply put it down to wear and tear. The car’s age, mileage and asking price all play a role here, so it’s important to keep your expectations and requirements realistic.

If you’re not happy with the seller’s response, you can simply not buy the car. But if the vendor agrees to have the issue rectified, make sure this is carried out to your satisfaction before handing over any money or signing any paperwork.

In addition to either saving a bit of money or getting a problem fixed, asking these types of questions can also give you a bit of an insight into the seller. If querying a reasonable concern gets their back up, are they hiding something? Or at the very least, ask yourself if you really want to give them your money?

