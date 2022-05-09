Best car drying cloths 2026

Getting your car dry after you have rinsed it is crucial to get the best finish. If you live in a hard water area it will prevent limescale spot marks, and it will also give you a chance to clean off any bits you might have missed with the sponge.

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Technology has moved on from the traditional chamois leather to microfibre towels, which are far more absorbent, less likely to leave streaks and not so abrasive on the car’s paintwork.

In this, our biggest-ever test, we gathered 13 towels from across the price spectrum. To evaluate each of them, we checked how much liquid they could retain by weighing them before and after being immersed in water for a minute and allowed to drain freely for 30 seconds.

We then wiped them over a glossy panel to see if they left any streaks. Finally, we considered extra features, such as hanging loops or storage bags, and the overall value.

CarPlan Demon Micro Microfibre Drying Towel 60x90cm

Rating: 5.0 stars

5.0 stars Price: around £14.05

around £14.05 Absorbency: 6.4 l/m2

6.4 l/m2 Contact: mymotorworld.com

It’s not just the unbeatable water-absorbing ability that makes the Demon Micro a winner. The towel is made from a plush-feeling material with a ribbed effect on both sides, which sucks up drips and leaves a smear-free finish.