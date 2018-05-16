Best snow foams 2026

Everyone who cleans a car loves to use snow foam. It’s great fun covering the car in a blanket of suds, but they also help to dissolve dirt, which can then be blasted away before you need to touch the car with a sponge.

Snow foams contain some serious science, with makers battling to improve their formulas. This year we tried 13 foams from the biggest names in car care to see who’s getting it right.

How we tested

We mixed the liquids at the dilution suggested in the instructions and poured them into a standard snow foam lance, fed by a Kärcher K2 pressure washer, ensuring the bottle was cleaned between each test.

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The foam was sprayed onto a masked section of a van that hadn’t been washed in six months, before being left to dwell for 10 minutes and rinsed away with a hose at normal pressure. We then judged the level of foam, cleaning power, ease of use and value of each foam.

Bilt-Hamber Touch-Less

Rating: 5.0 stars

5.0 stars Price: around £9.95

around £9.95 Size: 1,000ml

1,000ml Cost per wash: 33p

33p Contact: bilthamber.com

Bilt-Hamber’s Touch-Less wins again. The instructions tell you how to exactly measure the correct dosage using a method that takes some time initially, but should ensure you get the most effective and cost-efficient mixture for every wash you do afterwards using the same pressure washer.