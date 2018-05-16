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Product group tests

Best snow foams 2026

Which blanket of suds offers the best performance and value for money?

By:Tom Barnard
30 Mar 2026
Best snow foams 2026 - how we tested14

Everyone who cleans a car loves to use snow foam. It’s great fun covering the car in a blanket of suds, but  they also help to dissolve dirt, which can then be blasted away before you need to touch the car with a sponge.

Snow foams contain some serious science, with makers  battling to improve their formulas. This year we tried 13 foams from the biggest names in car care to see who’s getting it right. 

How we tested

We mixed the liquids at the dilution suggested in the instructions and poured them into a standard snow foam lance, fed by a Kärcher K2 pressure washer, ensuring the bottle was cleaned between each test. 

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The foam was sprayed onto a masked section of a van that hadn’t been washed in six months, before being left to dwell for 10 minutes and rinsed away with a hose at normal pressure. We then judged the level of foam, cleaning power, ease of use and value of each foam.

Bilt-Hamber Touch-Less

Best snow foams 2026 - Bilt-Hamber14
  • Rating: 5.0 stars
  • Price: around £9.95
  • Size: 1,000ml
  • Cost per wash: 33p
  • Contact: bilthamber.com

Bilt-Hamber’s Touch-Less wins again. The instructions tell you how to exactly measure the correct dosage using a method that takes some time initially, but should ensure you get the most effective and cost-efficient mixture for every wash you do afterwards using the same pressure washer.

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Used - available now

Qashqai

2022 Nissan

Qashqai

31,322 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £17,900
View Qashqai
Corsa

2022 Vauxhall

Corsa

53,910 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £9,900
View Corsa
Puma

2023 Ford

Puma

40,380 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £12,700
View Puma
HS

2023 MG

HS

16,394 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £16,800
View HS

In our Kärcher K2 unit this calculation resulted in a 1:15 dilution, giving a clinging foam which wasn’t the thickest on test, but which cut through the dirt more effectively than most of its competitors here. The cost worked out at an impressive 33p per wash, too.

Buy now from Amazon

Halfords Advanced HP Snow Foam

Best snow foams 2026 - Halfords Advanced14
  • Rating: 5.0 stars
  • Price: around £13
  • Size: 2,500ml
  • Cost per wash: 43p
  • Contact: halfords.com

The Halfords Advanced looks great value at £13 for 2.5 litres, but the instructions call for a 1:5 mix ratio, which reduces its cost effectiveness. But it creates a thick foam from the lance that lingers for longer than most on the car and its cleaning power matches the Bilt-Hamber’s.

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At the time of testing, it was on offer at £9.10, cutting the cost per wash to 30p. But this deal won’t last, so Halfords has to be the runner-up.

Buy now from Halfords

CarPlan Polar White

Best snow foams 2026 - Carplan14
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Price: around £10.55
  • Size: 2,500ml
  • Cost per wash: 21p
  • Contact: mymotorworld.com

If you wash your car a lot, the CarPlan is the cheapest way to get a clean. Even with the smallest 2.5 litre bottle in the Polar White range, it has the lowest cost per wash of any product in this test, thanks to the £10.55 price and economical 1:9 mix ratio. 

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The resulting foam is slightly watery compared with the Halfords Advanced, but has a noticeable satsuma scent and cleans almost as well as the top two.

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Triplewax Vortex Blast

Best snow foams 2026 - Triplewax14
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Price: around £5.27
  • Size: 1,000ml
  • Cost per wash: 26p
  • Contact: mymotorworld.com

Costing around a fiver, the Vortex Blast is the cheapest bottle of snow foam in this test, although it’s not the most cost effective on a per wash basis. 

Good value isn’t all it has in common with CarPlan, because it seems to be closely related, with similar active ingredients – although the colour and aroma are different. It cleans just as well, and we like the option to buy a 1.2-litre eco refill pouch for £5.49.

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Angelwax Fast Foam

Best snow foams 2026 - Angelwax14
  • Rating: 4.0 stars
  • Price: around £12.95
  • Size: 1,000ml
  • Cost per wash: 65p
  • Contact: angelwax.co.uk

The cost of a litre of Fast Foam might make you wince a little, but the suggested dilution rate of 1:9 makes it seem more reasonable. 

If you don’t mind paying extra and have space for a five-litre bottle, then buying in bulk halves the cost per wash.  The instructions suggest you leave it to dwell for 10 minutes, but your patience is rewarded with exceptional cleaning ability.

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Infinity Wax Powerfoam

Best snow foams 2026 - Infinity Wax14
  • Rating: 4.0 stars
  • Price: around £8.99
  • Size: 500ml
  • Cost per wash: 81p
  • Contact: infintywax.com

The instructions suggest the Powerfoam is mixed at 10:1 for heavy contamination and 25:1 for general cleaning, which will go some way to offsetting the high purchase price. 

It is also slightly alkaline, which should cut through oily traffic film better than milder pH-neutral products. The 10.1  ratio produced a thick layer of foam that cleaned well, but didn’t quite match the winners here.

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Sonax Actifoam Energy

Best snow foams 2026 - Sonax14
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Price: around £14.29
  • Size: 1,000ml
  • Cost per wash: 76p
  • Contact: sonax.co.uk

While the Sonax’s cost per wash looks high, the instructions suggest you could economise by doubling the dilution on lightly soiled cars. It will also work as a car shampoo if needed. 

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We tried the higher 1:10 mix ratio in our test, which gave a decent foam with the aroma of Red Bull energy drink. It couldn’t wing its way to the top of the chart, though, because the cleaning performance trailed the best. 

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Hydro Snow

Best snow foams 2026 - Hydro Snow14
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Price: around £15.99
  • Size: 1,000ml
  • Cost per wash: 73p
  • Contact: hydrouk.co

Most buyers will purchase Hydro Snow as part of the firm’s bundled deals, and are likely to use it in Hydro’s brilliant hand-pumped sprayer. But for this test, we have to look at the cost of buying a bottle individually and using it in a pressure washer. This latest formula can be used at a 10:1 mix, which creates a thin foam that quickly disappears. However, it cleaned well.

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Autoglym Polar Blast

Best snow foams 2026 - Autoglym14
  • Rating: 3.0 stars
  • Price: around £23.99
  • Size: 2,500ml
  • Cost per wash: 80p
  • Contact: autoglym.com

Polar Blast is one of a range of Autoglym’s three ‘Polar’ products. Even a bottle of Blast is an investment, though, at £23.99 for 2.5 litres. It requires a 1:5 concentration, too, which makes the cost per wash 80p. 

The foam initially seems to fizz with activity, but this quickly dies away to leave little trace of the suds. While the cleaning performance is strong, it trails our leaders.  

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Gyeon Q2M Foam

Best snow foams 2026 - Gyeon14
  • Rating: 3.0 stars
  • Price: around £15.50
  • Size: 1,000ml
  • Cost per wash: £1.29
  • Contact: cleanandshiny.co.uk

Gyeon sees itself as a premium-product maker, using top-notch ingredients and classy packaging. It means the Q2M Foam will look good on your shelf and on your car, because it creates a healthy layer of suds. 

It cleans dirt as well as our front runners, but costs £1.29 a wash at the suggested 1:5 dilution mix. That’s hard to justify when rivals are as effective and less than half the price.

Buy now from Amazon

Squid Ink Alkafroth

Best snow foams 2026 - Squid Ink14

Alkafroth is alkaline based to help power through oily dirt, and it creates a thick foam even at lower dilutions. However, the Squid Ink product doesn’t clean as well as our leaders.

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Duel Strawberry Storm Snow Lux

Best snow foams 2026 - Duel Strawberry Storm Snow Lux14

Duel’s new range of coloured snow foams need to be handled with care, because they stain. A single wash costs £1.99, so it’s best kept for special occasions and social media pictures.

Halfords Snow Foam 

Best snow foams 2026 - Halfords snow foam14
  • Price: around £8.99
  • Size: 2,500ml
  • Cost per wash: £1.80
  • Contact: halfords.com

We had to double check the instructions, because they suggest this is used neat in the snow-foam bottle. That makes it very expensive, yet the Halfords still didn’t clean as well as others.

Buy now from Halfords

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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