I halved my car insurance bill with a few simple tricks, and here they are...
Online reviews editor Max Adams explains why it pays to shop around when it comes to renewing your car insurance
Have you ever been outraged by a car-insurance renewal quote? I know I have. When it happened to me recently, instead of remortgaging the house or selling a kidney to cover the cost, I thought I’d shop around to find out if I could get a more competitive package.
Instead of simply accepting my current insurer’s quote, I started searching for a lower price almost a month in advance of my renewal being due. Insurers see this as proactive, and if the policy doesn’t need to start immediately, can often offer a better price. By doing this, I found I could reduce my £1,100 renewal quote down to £990 for the same level of cover.
That was a start, but I felt I could do better. Updating my details and working out what I did and didn’t need was next on my to-do list. I was after a multi-car quote, to cover a number of vehicles in my household. One of these was SORN and parked off the road; it isn’t a valuable classic, so I removed it from the policy entirely, lowering the cost significantly.
Next was breakdown cover. I normally buy this with my insurance policy, but realising I can’t drive two cars at once, there didn’t seem any point paying for it multiple times to cover all my vehicles individually. Instead, I bought one policy to cover me in whatever car I’m in.
I also decided I wouldn’t need a courtesy car; if one was laid up or unusable, I could just take out my other car instead. I also adjusted the annual mileage because my driving would be shared between more than one model; making all these changes helped reduce the cost of the insurance quote to around £525 – a significant saving over that £1,000-plus initial figure. But there was one more trick to try…
Running a car-insurance quote through websites such as TopCashback and Quidco can also potentially reap big rewards for motorists. The former was offering a £45 cashback deal when purchasing a policy through its site and this reduced the cost I was quoted to £490, which represented a further useful saving.
The only downside was that I’d need to wait for the rebate to come through, and I might need to chase it up later if it failed to track my referral. However, if that isn’t an issue for you, then using a cashback site is a useful way of lowering your bills. Overall, my experience proves that doing a bit of legwork come insurance renewal time can pay big dividends.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.