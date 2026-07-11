Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

I halved my car insurance bill with a few simple tricks, and here they are...

Online reviews editor Max Adams explains why it pays to shop around when it comes to renewing your car insurance

By:Max Adams
11 Jul 2026
Max Adams car insurance opinion

Have you ever been outraged by a car-insurance renewal quote? I know I have. When it happened to me recently, instead of remortgaging the house or selling a kidney to cover the cost, I thought I’d shop around to find out if I could get a more competitive package.

Instead of simply accepting my current insurer’s quote, I started searching for a lower price almost a month in advance of my renewal being due. Insurers see this as proactive, and if the policy doesn’t need to start immediately, can often offer a better price. By doing this, I found I could reduce my £1,100 renewal quote down to £990 for the same level of cover.

That was a start, but I felt I could do better. Updating my details and working out what I did and didn’t need was next on my to-do list. I was after a multi-car quote, to cover a number of vehicles in my household. One of these was SORN and parked off the road; it isn’t a valuable classic, so I removed it from the policy entirely, lowering the cost significantly.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Next was breakdown cover. I normally buy this with my insurance policy, but realising I can’t drive two cars at once, there didn’t seem any point paying for it multiple times to cover all my vehicles individually. Instead, I bought one policy to cover me in whatever car I’m in. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

I also decided I wouldn’t need a courtesy car; if one was laid up or unusable, I could just take out my other car instead. I also adjusted the annual mileage because my driving would be shared between more than one model; making all these changes helped reduce the cost of the insurance quote to around £525 – a significant saving over that £1,000-plus initial figure. But there was one more trick to try…

Running a car-insurance quote through websites such as TopCashback and Quidco can also potentially reap big rewards for motorists. The former was offering a £45 cashback deal when purchasing a policy through its site and this reduced the cost I was quoted to £490, which represented a further useful saving. 

The only downside was that I’d need to wait for the rebate to come through, and I might need to chase it up later if it failed to track my referral. However, if that isn’t an issue for you, then using a cashback site is a useful way of lowering your bills. Overall, my experience proves that doing a bit of legwork come insurance renewal time can pay big dividends.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Max Adams
Online Reviews Editor

Max looks after the reviews on the Auto Express website. He’s been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, Piston Heads, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Three-car garage: used Volvo XC90, MINI Cooper S and Hyundai Ioniq 5 for £45k
Three-car garage: former award winners

Three-car garage: used Volvo XC90, MINI Cooper S and Hyundai Ioniq 5 for £45k

Here’s your chance to snag the best cars of 2014, 2015 and 2021
Features
4 Jul 2026
What car should I buy? The answer is never simple
Opinion - what car should I buy

What car should I buy? The answer is never simple

News editor Jordan Katsianis describes the art of helping someone choose a car, and why that obvious model might not be the right choice
Opinion
4 Jul 2026
Three-car garage: Audi S3, Jaguar I-Pace and Volvo S80 for less than £50k
Three-car garage: Audi S3, Volvo S60 and Jaguar I-Price - header image

Three-car garage: Audi S3, Jaguar I-Pace and Volvo S80 for less than £50k

These three cars all suit different needs but have one thing in common - amazing acceleration
Features
30 May 2026
Car insurance scams: how to avoid them and what to do if you’re a victim
Car insurance crash scams

Car insurance scams: how to avoid them and what to do if you’re a victim

Well over 50,000 motor insurance scams were detected in 2024; we provide our top tips to help you avoid being the victim of one
Tips & advice
28 May 2026

Most Popular

New Dacia Striker 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date
Ellis Hyde with the Dacia Striker

New Dacia Striker 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date

The rugged yet athletic estate car is, in essence, an Audi A6 Allroad for a third of the price
News
10 Jul 2026
New BYD Dolphin G arrives in the UK for a huge £6k less than key rivals
BYD Dolphin G Goodwood

New BYD Dolphin G arrives in the UK for a huge £6k less than key rivals

The BYD Dolphin G supermini gets big-car technology, with all versions costing less than £30,000
News
10 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross UK - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross offers space and a decent electric range for a low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 8
News
8 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content