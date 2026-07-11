I halved my car insurance bill with a few simple tricks, and here they are...

Have you ever been outraged by a car-insurance renewal quote? I know I have. When it happened to me recently, instead of remortgaging the house or selling a kidney to cover the cost, I thought I’d shop around to find out if I could get a more competitive package.

Instead of simply accepting my current insurer’s quote, I started searching for a lower price almost a month in advance of my renewal being due. Insurers see this as proactive, and if the policy doesn’t need to start immediately, can often offer a better price. By doing this, I found I could reduce my £1,100 renewal quote down to £990 for the same level of cover.

That was a start, but I felt I could do better. Updating my details and working out what I did and didn’t need was next on my to-do list. I was after a multi-car quote, to cover a number of vehicles in my household. One of these was SORN and parked off the road; it isn’t a valuable classic, so I removed it from the policy entirely, lowering the cost significantly.

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Next was breakdown cover. I normally buy this with my insurance policy, but realising I can’t drive two cars at once, there didn’t seem any point paying for it multiple times to cover all my vehicles individually. Instead, I bought one policy to cover me in whatever car I’m in.