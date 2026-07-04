What car should I buy? The answer is never simple

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re into your cars, and you’ve probably been asked to give someone you care about advice on which model to buy. This could be your partner, mum, or even just a friend down the pub. But speaking as someone who often delivers this type of advice, I find it strange how much variety there is in my answer to “What car should I buy?”, even when people’s circumstances and budget are level. So what is the best way to give advice?

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It’s quite a complicated thing to do, because not only is the investment high, but it’s also something that comes very close to being an emotional purchase. So put personal affinities aside and think of the car as a purely rational purchase.

Also, a car that’s highly rated on paper isn’t necessarily the best choice for every buyer, and for this you really need to dig into the detail of each case.

For example, a friend’s mother purchased a nearly new Mk7 Volkswagen Golf fitted with a DSG gearbox about 10 years ago; it was to replace a Citroen C4 hatchback, and although that car was charming, the overwhelming sense was of a lack of quality – and that was the main driver behind the decision to buy something different.