Learner drivers should ditch the Vauxhall Corsa and try a hot hatch instead
Senior news reporter Alastair Crooks explains why sportier cars could develop better drivers
For some of us, our first experience of driving on a public road will be with a parent or family member, possibly at the wheel of their pride and joy. But for many, the first time we’ll turn the key – or, more likely these days, push the start button – will be in our driving instructor’s car.
Driving schools typically use cheap, small, low-powered superminis such as the Vauxhall Corsa. But there are a few exceptions to the rule – I’ve recently seen instructors using a powerful hot hatch in the form of the BMW M135i, and the MINI Countryman, a bulky SUV.
To understand the reasoning behind these seemingly odd choices and provide some insight for new drivers, we spoke to Allen Beck. He’s the owner of AB Driving Services in Northern Ireland and he has used several Hyundai i20 N hot hatches as learner cars. “It was a car I’d wanted for a long time after having an i30 N,” he told us. “I’d used diesels before, but the biting point and less forgiving nature of the i20 N help learners develop into better drivers.”
Other features of the i20 N that aren’t as common in your typical supermini include various driving modes, which Beck says his learners can dabble with to get a better understanding of a car’s overall dynamics.
While learning to drive in a 200bhp hot hatch might blow the minds of those used to an old supermini with 150k miles on the clock, the truth is that as soon as you’ve passed your test, you can buy any car you wish, regardless of size or performance.
I think driving schools operating a variety of vehicles is a positive move. Ideally, you’ll learn to drive in a similar car to the one you’ll own once you pass your test, because the knowledge you’ll pick up could make those early moments as a new driver that much easier. But if you’re given a choice, it could be worth thinking about what will benefit you most when you pass your test.
In Northern Ireland, graduated driving licences will start on 1 October. This means a six-month wait before learners can take their practical test, plus it places limits on passengers and driving times at night.
If this ruling extends to the rest of the UK, it may pave the way for the enforcement of advanced tests for performance cars and SUVs. Whether that’s through track driving, off-roading or via other methods, extra training is essential to ensure drivers are equipped to understand and respect their vehicle’s capabilities, and something we’d wholeheartedly recommend.
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