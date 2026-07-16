I'm tired of annoying car tech, these hidden shortcuts saved my sanity

Let’s be honest, whenever we unbox a new piece of tech, none of us bothers to even glance at the instructions, because we think we know better. But then six months down the road you’ve either been accidentally amazed by discovering a feature you didn’t know about, or realised you didn’t have to put up with the thing that annoyed you. The same can happen with cars.

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Vehicles are cleverer than ever before now, and packed with cutting-edge tech and features, to the point where some feel more like smartphones on wheels. And just like your phone, they have ‘cheat codes’ or clever hidden shortcuts that you really should know, but so often don’t.

For instance, did you know that if you hold down the vehicle button in a new Citroen, Vauxhall, Peugeot or almost any Stellantis model, it activates a customisable mode for the driver-assistance systems? I didn’t until someone from Jeep mentioned this trick – and it blew my mind. I’m someone who tests cars for a living and I like to think I know all about them. Evidently I don’t.

The Leapmotor B10 I’ve been driving has a customisable ‘combined settings’ feature that lets you programme your preferred drive mode, regenerative braking and ADAS function parameters, and activate them via a button on the steering wheel.