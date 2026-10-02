France has given us around 60 dog breeds, from the bloodhound to the Papillon, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Citroen has just unveiled a new dog-friendly concept called the Pawlingo.

As you may have guessed already, the name is a crude pun on the Citroen Berlingo van, on which the concept is based.

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Having carried out its own research, Citroen found that 56 per cent of dog owners worry about their dog’s comfort on the road. And with professional dog walking services becoming more popular, it also discovered that a mere 53 per cent of owners are confident that services using vehicles to transport their dogs are properly equipped for dog comfort – which is where the Pawlingo steps in.

Partnering with pet welfare charity Blue Cross, Citroen adapted a Berlingo to meet the needs of our four-legged friends. Inspired by its ‘Advanced Comfort Technology’, which incorporates Advanced Comfort seats on the standard van, Citroen created four dog beds for the Pawlingo that utilise the same foam material.

In addition, to ensure owners can keep an eye on how the precious cargo is doing, there’s a camera for each bed. This is complemented by air-conditioning pre-set to between 15 and 22 degrees – the optimal temperature for dogs in cars.

Other Pawlingo highlights include an in-built washing facility with a shower, shampoo and conditioner, a stack of towels, drying robes and easy wipe-down surfaces. There are also harnesses, leads, a waste bin and two treat tins. For elderly or smaller dogs, there’s a ramp leading up to the bedding at the back, to avoid stresses, strains and unwanted trips to the vet.

Greg Taylor, Managing Director, Citroen UK, said: “Our research shows 51% [of dog owners] would be more likely to use a dog walker if their vehicle was specifically adapted for canine wellbeing. The Pawlingo concept is based on the number one selling Berlingo Van, [and] is our vision of what that could look like.”

There are no plans to put the Pawlingo into production, but with an estimated 15.5 million dogs living in UK homes, there’s certainly a market for a dog-friendly vehicle like this.

The Skoda Octavia Estate is our recommended choice for any dog owner - check it out on the Auto Express BuyA Car service where you can enjoy an average saving of over £8,000...