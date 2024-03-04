Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Cars are becoming unaffordable in cost of living crisis, say 60% of motorists

The cost of living crisis has seen drivers cut back on journeys, explore car-sharing and using public transport

by: Chris Rosamond
4 Mar 2024
Coin pile and model car

A survey of 2,000 drivers suggests the cost of living crisis is having a marked impact on the motoring habits of many, as they shop around for cheaper fuel, cut down on the amount they drive, share trips with family or colleagues, and delay plans to replace their vehicles.

Close Brothers Motor Finance polled drivers about what they’re doing and plan to do, to try and cut the cost of their motoring. 71 per cent say they’ve either shopped around for cheap fuel or intend to do so, while 63 per cent have either cut down on the amount they drive, or plan  to cut down in future.

A chunky 43 per cent of drivers are using public transport more often or plan to do so, and the backdrop of rising costs has also affected peoples’ decision-making over when to changing their cars; 22 per cent of drivers have been put off switching to an electric car, while 37 per cent are delaying the purchase of cars of any sort, the figures suggest.

The news isn’t great for school kids, as the survey suggests up to 12 per cent of drivers have asked their offspring to walk to school, and another 9 per cent intend to do so in future. Other ways drivers are saving money include 24 per cent who have either got rid of a second or third car, or are contemplating doing so, while almost 20 per cent have seen the opportunity to charge car sharing passengers for fuel contributions.

Unsurprisingly, 33 per cent of the people surveyed are contemplating a switch to a more efficient vehicle, while 21 per cent have already bought a bicycle and another 9 per cent intend to do so in the next year.

Have you cut back on driving in order to save the pennies? Tell us in the comments section below...

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

