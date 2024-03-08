M25 closures 2024: motorway set to shut again “between now and autumn”

Nevertheless, National Highways is predicting “long delays” when the motorway is closed, with Senior Project Manager, Jonathan Wade saying: “Our advice is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

Where is the M25 closure?

The last M25 closure was between Junctions 10 and 11 to facilitate improvements to the A3/M25 intersection at Junction 10.

National Highways is providing official diversion routes for each closure; these will be signposted, with full directions listed on the official project website. If and when a diversion takes drivers through London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), those not behind the wheel of compliant cars will not be charged.

When is the next M25 closure?

The M25 was due to be closed during the daytime a total of five times throughout 2024 as part of a reworking of Junction 10, which happens to be the busiest section of Britain's busiest road, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through it every day on average.

After three closures so far this year, split by a gap in June to limit disruption to holidaymakers, National Highways says the next daytime closure will take place sometime between “now and this Autumn” – check back here for updates as we get them.

Do not use sat-nav to avoid M25 traffic problems

Many motorists worried about traffic problems resulting from the M25 closures will be tempted to use their sat-nav systems to try and find a quicker route, but the official advice is not to do so. Jonathan Wade warned that a previous closure on the A3 had resulted in major traffic build-up in local villages as drivers tried to find their own diversion routes.

"We can't influence people in terms of taking the initiative themselves and just simply following what a sat-nav says, but please follow the signs." He said, going on to explain that there was, "probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route".

Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible but for essential trips.

