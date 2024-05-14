New tech to crack down on drivers using ‘stealth plates’ to avoid fines

One in 15 drivers are said to be using so-called ‘stealth plates’ in order to dodge fines from cameras. Now, a council in England has become the first to install all-new technology in order to detect and crack down on these illegal registration plates.

Stealth plates, also known as ‘ghost plates’, employ a special reflective coating in order to avoid detection by ANPR cameras. These infrared cameras are used to catch those speeding or driving where they shouldn’t be – namely in bus and cycle lanes, yellow box junctions and other areas such as London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ). Stealth plates can be bought from as little as £10 online, with estimates suggesting there are over 40,000 sellers offering these number plates to UK buyers.

Wolverhampton City Council is now the first local authority to introduce new technology which can detect these illegal plates. Drivers caught with them fitted to their cars are in line to receive a £100 penalty charge notice (PCN).

Councillor Craig Collingwood, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said Wolverhampton Council is, “leading the way as the first council investing in this state of the art technology to deter and detect offenders”.