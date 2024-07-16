New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year

Drivers in the EU can now buy tyres knowing they’ll meet regulatory minimum performance standards for wet weather braking, even when worn to the minimum allowable tread depth of 1.6mm.

Thanks to the introduction of a new EU regulation (R117-04), tyres sold across the channel must be tested to ensure they’ll meet the same minimum wet weather braking requirement as new tyres for their whole lifespan. Previously, the regulations only stipulated minimum braking performance when tyres were new.

The new measure has not been implemented solely to improve safety though, but also because the EU wants to cut down on the environmental toll of tyres being scrapped or recycled prematurely. It believes that if consumers have more faith in their tyres’ performance at lower tread depths, they’ll be less inclined to scrap them early to buy new rubber.

Currently, according to estimates from tyre maker Michelin, 50 per cent of car tyres are removed and replaced before they’ve reached a residual tread depth of 3mm. This is still well above the legal minimum - which at 1.6mm is the same here in the UK as in Europe. Michelin says the application of the new regulation has the potential to reduce tyre consumption across Europe by a whopping 128 million units, with a commensurate drop in CO2 emissions amounting to 6.6 million metric tonnes.