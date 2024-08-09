Roads abroad are better than ours in almost every way, say UK drivers

If you’re preparing for a jaunt overseas, take heart from research by the RAC that confirms what you probably already suspected. 62 per cent of drivers who have gone before, say that local roads elsewhere in Europe are in better condition than our own UK thoroughfares.

More surprising perhaps, is the 17 per cent of respondents who think UK roads are in a better state of repair than in neighbouring countries ‘on the continent’, and there’s a similar split when it comes to comparing motorways. According to the RAC, 57 per cent of drivers think there are fewer potholes on majour routes across La Manche, with 19 per cent giving the win to motorways here.

RAC Europe says it asked drivers to compare a range of five different aspects of driving in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, and the UK came out top on just one of them. When asked how easy road signs are to understand both here and abroad, 55 per cent reckoned there wasn’t much difference, 10 per cent said the continental Europeans do it better, but 30 per cent gave the nod to British road signs. Of course, familiarity and use of most respondents’ native language may have been factors in this.