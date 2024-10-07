Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

UK in pothole peril with 480,000 breakdowns caused by damaged roads in 2024

There have been roughly 10,000 more pothole-related callouts so far this year, prompting calls to the government to increase road funding

By:Tom Jervis
7 Oct 2024
Pothole

Almost half a million cars have broken down after hitting a pothole in the first nine months of 2024, with more than 50,000 incidents in September alone highlighting the UK’s worsening pothole crisis.

The AA’s Pothole Index shows that between January and September 2024, it dealt with as many as 479,656 incidents in which a vehicle was damaged or broke down after encountering a pothole. This is roughly 10,000 more compared with the same period in 2023, suggesting that 2024 could be en route to surpassing last year’s total number of callouts, which stood at 631,852 – itself a five-year high.

Advertisement - Article continues below

After weeks of heavy rain and flooding, the experts at the AA say potholes are being disguised as they fill with water, leading to tyre, wheel, steering and suspension damage. Even more vulnerable are cyclists, with the AA claiming as many as 118 have been killed over the past four years due to potholes.

This news follows publication of the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s annual ALARM report earlier this year, which estimated the cost to fix the UK’s pothole problem could be as high as £16.43 billion, and also claimed that over half of Britain’s roads have “less than 15 years of structural life left”.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh pledged prior to the July General Election that Labour would redirect the £8.3 billion from the scrapped West Midlands to Manchester leg of the HS2 high-speed rail line to fix up to a million potholes a year, and “provide councils with long-term funding settlements so roads are fixed for the long-term”.

However, nothing has been mentioned post-election regarding the state of the UK’s roads and with the Autumn Budget looming, the AA has teamed up with the likes of JCB, British Cycling, the National Motorcyclists Council and IAM RoadSmart to form what it calls the ‘Pothole Partnership’.

With the Partnership planning to meet with the Future Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood to plead its case on potholes – the AA wants extra cash and guidance for local authorities to make necessary repairs and maintenance – AA president Edmund King said that road users are “fed up” of the current road situation.

“[The government] has the opportunity to make a step change in the spiral of decline by adopting and advocating measures to permanently fix the problem, rather than the past patchwork approach,” King continued.

Road maintenance is one of the many issues motorists hope will be addressed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the upcoming Autumn Budget. The Department for Transport recently told Auto Express that a long rumoured road pricing scheme has been ruled out, but ongoing speculation suggests the Government is planning to scrap the five pence cut to fuel duty. 

Has your car been damaged by a pothole? Read here for how to report a pothole and claim for damage on your car...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Demand for diesel cars grows faster than for EVs
Diesel pump

Demand for diesel cars grows faster than for EVs

The car industry has warned the chancellor that “consumers respond to carrots, not sticks” and “mandates don’t make a market” as EV sales continue to …
News
4 Oct 2024
1 in 5 new 74-plate cars is an EV, as September sees record electric car sales
Tesla Model Y update 2024 - front

1 in 5 new 74-plate cars is an EV, as September sees record electric car sales

Over 56,000 new electric cars hit the road last month, although the UK car industry doubts the sustainability of the discounts on offer
News
4 Oct 2024
EU confirms huge tariffs on Chinese cars of up to 35 per cent
GWM Ora 03

EU confirms huge tariffs on Chinese cars of up to 35 per cent

European politicians vote to protect domestic car makers in spite of trade-war risk
News
4 Oct 2024
Motorway traffic is getting worse: time spent in hold-ups jumps by 11 per cent
Smart motorway

Motorway traffic is getting worse: time spent in hold-ups jumps by 11 per cent

Average speeds on the UK’s motorways are now their lowest in over a decade, while delays hit 11 seconds per mile
News
3 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last

Our Deal of the Day for 3 October lets you get a fully loaded family SUV for well under £200 per month
News
3 Oct 2024
New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD boasts 373-mile range
Tesla Model Y update 2024 - front

New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD boasts 373-mile range

Tesla’s best-selling Model Y electric SUV now costs from £46,990 – exactly £2,000 more than before
News
4 Oct 2024
EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss
Renault Zoe - front tracking

EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss

Electric car batteries are holding up very well against the test of time
News
4 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content