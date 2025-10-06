Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dacia Jogger gets hotter hybrid engine and smarter looks

Romanian brand sharpens up seven-seater with more powerful hybrid leading the way

By:Phil McNamara
6 Oct 2025
Dacia Jogger facelift - front14

Dacia is sexing up the Jogger with a hotter hybrid and sleeker front end, as the seven-seat crossover turns four years old.

The Dacia Jogger became the first petrol/electric car in the brand's line-up in 2023 with the introduction of the 138bhp Hybrid 140. But its complex 1.6-litre petrol, twin-motor system is being upgraded with a bigger 1.8-litre petrol engine, and an enlarged 1.4kWh battery feeding the 49bhp primary motor. The additional ‘motor’, the high voltage starter/generator, starts the engine and recoups energy from regenerative braking. 

This Hybrid 155 delivers 153bhp and 170Nm of torque, sending electric and combustion power to the front wheels via an automatic gearbox. Dacia reckons the new system is 10 per cent more efficient than that of the Hybrid 140, with the Jogger tipped to run on electric power for 80 per cent of urban travel. Expect around 104g/km and up to 61mpg. The TCe 110 petrol engine, coupled to a six-speed manual, continues. 

Dacia Jogger facelift - dash14

Visual changes include strips of white dots across the nose: it’s not acne, but a pixel effect in the grille, which is also reflected in a new ‘inverted T’ headlamp effect. The rear lights feature a similar graphic, and the body has received a ‘Starkle’ skin graft. This is a rugged material, made partly from recycled plastic, that protects the wheelarches and front and rear ends. A new paint colour – Sandstone – makes its debut.

Interior changes include new fabrics and colours, a revised steering wheel that’s more comfortable in the hands and a 10-inch central touchscreen on all but the entry-level Essential model. New standard Driver Assistance features include automatic high-beam headlamps, automated emergency braking and driver fatigue monitoring. 

Power-folding door mirrors and a multi-view parking camera are also available on the revised Jogger.

Pricing for the updated Jogger has not been announced yet, but you can get your hands on the current Dacia Jogger for just over £18,000 through our Buy a Car service.

Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3

