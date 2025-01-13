Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway get hybrid power and other updates

New hybrid engines confirmed for the hugely popular Sandero alongside other changes across the Dacia range

By:Jordan Katsianis
19 Feb 2026
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression front corner

Wide-ranging updates have been announced for Dacia’s model range as the brand continues its push to electrify its whole lineup. 

The changes include new hybrid powertrains for the popular Sandero and Sandero Stepway, plus digital interface updates and higher levels of standard equipment. The Sandero-based seven-seat Jogger has already adopted this new, more powerful hybrid setup.

The Dacia Sandero’s new engine is the 155 Hybrid powertrain, which joins the existing pure-combustion 100 TCe three-cylinder turbo. The system has the same layout as other Dacia and Renault hybrids, combining a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and integrated starter generator. The battery is tiny, at just 1.4kWh, but allows for up to 80 per cent engine-off driving in urban conditions. 

The combined power figure sits at 153bhp, an increase of 52bhp compared to the pure-ice Sandero. However, the non-hybrid three-cylinder is still the torquier of the two, with 200Nm beating the hybrid’s 170Nm. Performance figures have yet to be confirmed for the Sandero, but the larger Jogger is capable of reaching 62mph in 9 seconds and a 111mph top speed with the same 155 Hybrid powertrain, 0.7 seconds faster than a pure-ICE Sandero. 

Of more relevance to many buyers are the efficiency upgrades. Dacia has not confirmed specifics, but the slightly larger Jogger fitted with the same hybrid powertrain is capable of 61.4mpg on the official tests and a CO2 rating of 104g/km. This is a 8.4mpg increase and 17g/km reduction respectively compared to the current pure-combustion Sandero so we can expect useful improvements. 

Buyers will have to pay around £3,000 more for the privilege of hybrid-assistance, judging by the Jogger’s variation in price between pure-ICE and hybrid models.

Some small styling tweaks have been introduced elsewhere across the Sandero range. High-riding Stepway models get a new 20 per cent recycled polymer for the exterior cladding. Called Starkle, this is a new material that doesn’t need any post-manufacture coating or painting. It helps reduce the car’s carbon footprint while also being easier to recycle. 

There are also a few new features available for upper-level models, including automatic headlights, a multi-view camera system and power-folding door mirrors. Inside, the driver information displays receive new graphics for a more contemporary look, and all new Sandero, Stepway and Jogger models meet the latest EU safety standards, which require driver attention alert and autonomous emergency braking.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

