Taxi! Seven-seat Farizon SV electric minibus revealed

Firm’s announcement coincides with 1,000-unit order from Hong Kong taxi company, with European sales to come

By:Richard Ingram
19 Aug 2025
Farizon SV taxi

The recently revealed Farizon SV electric van is now available with up to seven seats, with the firm revealing the new model to the public alongside news of a 1,000-unit order from a Hong Kong taxi firm. It’s only available in China for now, but UK and European sales are likely, given orders for the panel van opened here a couple of months ago.

Special adaptations for the taxi include a lower cabin step, plus a power-sliding side door that provides a 900mm opening. To the rear, a set of double doors open to reveal a 630-litre load bay, which Farizon says can accommodate six large suitcases.

Inside, the seven seats are split across three rows, with two in the middle and three at the rear; those at the very back are accessed via a “wide central aisle”. Each row gets cup-holders, a multi-function storage box and USB-C charging ports, while total ceiling height amounts to 1,340mm.

Alongside the seven-seat taxi variant, Farizon also unveiled a five or six-seat Combi model. Apparently designed for “fleets and operators who need to transport people and a large amount of kit”, the Combi is available in two lengths: L1 (5m) and L2 (5.5m), offering load volumes of 3.8m cubed and 5m cubed, respectively. As the new Farizon SV MPV isn't currently available in the UK, there are plenty of alternatives available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Both vans sit on Farizon’s GXA-M platform and feature the maker’s Cell-to-Pack (CTP-S) battery technology. We assume each will be offered with the same choice of 67kWh and 83kWh LFP batteries as the panel van, with Farizon claiming up to 230 miles of range for the taxi variant – slightly less than the van’s 247-mile claim. A 20 to 80 per cent charge is possible in 30 minutes.

Farizon SV Combi

Farizon says the new SV taxi and Combi variants are “currently available only in the Chinese market”, but that the company will “continue to assess opportunities in other global markets as it progresses its roll-out of the SV panel van around the world”. The SV van went on sale here earlier this year, priced from £45,000 (ex. VAT).

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

