Ferrari Tailor Made 12Cilindri goes large on K-pop, horsehair and neon

Tracing its roots back to the 250 and more closely in design-terms, the Daytona, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is Ferrari’s current GT flagship. That makes it an obvious target for Ferrari’s personalisation programme and the result of some in-depth fettling is the new Ferrari Tailor Made 12Cilindri.

Ferrari says the Tailor Made 12Cilindri is the work of three continents with Asian artists, Ferrari’s Styling Centre in Europe and North American fashion publication Cool Hunting all coming together to spec the car. The one-of-a-kind project took almost two years to complete.

The biggest change to the Tailor Made 12Cilindri is of course that paint work - which wouldn’t look out of place on the craziest TVR. Ferrari says the new transitional Yoonseul paint scheme is inspired by the region’s celadon ceramics and K-pop (Korean pop music). The decorative design on the bonnet is actually the work of Korean musicians called Graycode who claim to have visualised the V12’s engine note in their artwork.

Step inside the Tailor Made 12Cilindri and there’s something that plays on the iconic Ferrari prancing horse badge - horsehair. Specifically Mongolian horsehair rather than taken from some from an Italian stallion, it’s weaved into the seat fabric, floor, dash and ‘other soft surfaces’.

The use of horsehair is unsurprisingly a first for any factory-built Ferrari, though some equally surprising choices come in the form of white-painted brake calipers - which are paired with white gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel.

The 12Cilindri’s magnificent 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 engine is left alone. Producing 819bhp it sends Ferrari’s GT car to 62mph in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 211mph, with or without a fixed roof.

As the car is the only one of its kind, the price of the Ferrari Tailor Made 12Cilindri is likely to be astronomical - far surpassing the ‘standard’ car’s £336,500 price tag. Though, finding a buyer for whom this is their dream spec could be a challenge.

